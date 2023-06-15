Dreams are not often made in the funeral home, but for Funeral Directors Zach Johnson and Michaela Moravec, that's where they started and have now been reached. The business partners and friends recently bought Svoboda Funeral Home from the previous owners.

"It's been both of our dreams to own our own business, our own funeral home," Moravec said. "I started working with Zach six years ago when I was working at Chermok Funeral Home in David City. He came on as an apprentice, we clicked right away and have been best friends ever since."

Moravec, who has been licensed for 12 years, said she started in the business because she really just wanted to know what it was about and, once she found out, realized it was her calling.

"(I got started because of) curiosity. I didn't know much about it. I had a family member who was also a funeral director but I didn't grow up around him, he lives far away," Moravec said. "But I was always curious, so I went to school and I loved it."

As for Johnson, he followed in the footsteps of an experienced funeral home director after seeing what the job was, which took him where he is today.

"When I was in high school, trying to figure out what to do with my life, some tragedy struck the high school I was in at the time. Through that, watching the local funeral director and how he handled that made me consider that as a career," Johnson said.

After some job shadowing, Johnson said, he began his career which led to five years of experience while he was in college, a year and a half at a funeral home in Kansas and six and a half years at Svoboda.

"I've enjoyed every step of the way, it's allowed me to meet some amazing people. I'm happy with the career I've chosen and love what I do," Johnson said.

Being owner of the funeral home and becoming funeral director, Johnson said, were serious ambitions for him.

"Like every job, you have goals you want to attain throughout your career and lifetime and Michaela and I both, after becoming licensed funeral directors, shared a dream of owning our own funeral home," Johnson said.

Having two people to run the place, Johnson said, is a definite advantage in any case, but especially in a community Schuyler's size.

"It just makes things a little simpler when you have a second person to help with things, especially in a small town. The previous owners, even though I've been running Svoboda for the past several years, they were ready to sell and it just seemed like the logical move for me," Johnson said. "I already live in Schuyler, I'm involved in the community, love the community. It was an easy move and I'm excited for the opportunity."