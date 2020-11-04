Two incumbents ousted in Schuyler Board of Education race

One incumbent kept his seat and two challengers ousted the other two incumbents on the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education election Tuesday.

Chuck Misek, an incumbent, along with challengers Renee Sayer and Guadalupe Marino won their races last night. Incumbents Mynor Hernandez and Virginia Semerad lost their seats and challenger Brian Bywater also lost.

"I’m honored that they voted for me and I'm going to hope to do my best, to do the best for our community," Sayer said, reached by phone Wednesday morning. "But this is kind of an exciting change."

Semerad said she is proud to have served on the board for the last almost 12 years. She said she will continue individually, as an educator, to help students succeed and would definitely run again.

"It was really wonderful to have six people run for the board. I think that shows a huge amount of interest in wanting to provide the best education that we can in our Schuyler Community," Semerad said. "I’m proud to have been able to (be on) the board."

It was good to have one incumbent win, she noted, because continuity and consistency of decision making helps the board.

The other challengers, Bywater said, had a good showing.