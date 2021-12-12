Two transported to hospital following fire in Schuyler

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show that the two people transported to the hospital were one adult and one child. They have since been treated and released.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a Sunday morning house fire in Schuyler.

According to Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, at about 6:53 a.m. on Sunday, Schuyler Police Officer Ryan Andel and a passerby saw flames coming from a home located at 105 W. 11th St.

Andel and the passerby lifted people to safety through windows in the home, Kracl said.

Schuyler Fire and Rescue transported two individuals -- one adult and one child-- to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

David City Fire Department was called in for mutual.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0