This year, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Rural Affairs have teamed up with local business owners to create a Cinco De Mayo celebration Schuyler residents won't soon forget.

Senior Community Organizing Associate Nina Lanuza at the Center for Rural Affairs said this year's festivities are meant to bring in everyone possible. That objective was a solid topic of conversation with United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small on her visit to Schuyler on April 12 and something of vital importance to the committee when trying to make the event big.

"I think I was really focused on thinking of ideas that will be in the interests of the different cultures, the Caucasian and Hispanic groups in Schuyler, what's something they have in common?" Lanuza said.

In 1862, following a victory over French forces at the Battle of the Puebla De Zaragoza, Mexico declared the fifth of May to be a holiday in remembrance of the fight. Today, it is still celebrated, albeit a little differently.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. on May 5 with the carnival on 12th Street, which Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said was a pleasant surprise due to a reschedule on the carnival's part. Tickets are available from April 19-May 3 at Bank of The Valley, Pinnacle Bank and Homestead Bank. They cost $20 per day per child.

"We were contacted by the carnival, they had two different dates, we wanted them back over Labor Day but that wasn’t available so I said 'let’s get something started,'" Jedlicka said.

From 6-9 p.m. area restaurants and vendors will be on the streets of downtown for a sort of street market to accompany music from DJ Chato. Drinks will also be available at this time. at 6 p.m., the Mas Tragon (very greedy) taco-eating competition starts, something Lanuza was happy to be able to set up.

"I was mentioning to Audra that an eating contest would be something that grabs attention from everyone, no matter what culture, we definitely wanted to have something for everyone," Lanuza said.

At 7 p.m., a piñata will be be made available off of a firetruck as well as a performance by Bufalo Norteño, a band Lanuza said she thinks will be popular with fans of Latin music and fans of polka, a popular genre in the Schuyler area.

"It's kind of like polka, some cultures like polka, it's not exactly the same, so that will be a little bit new, we also have the low riders, we tried to focus on events that will be attractive to not only Hispanic people but all cultures," Lanuza said.

May 6 will see an even wider array of activities, from a visit from Disney's Moana and Mirabel to a low rider show, loteria (bingo) and cultural dances featuring dancers from Schuyler, Hastings and Omaha. Closing out the night, dancing horses, live mariachi and live bands will join the party at 7 p.m. The dancers, Lanuza said, are one of the things she is most looking forward to, from folklorico traditional dances to Le Danza de Los Tlacololeros, which portrays a battle between hunters and jaguars.

"The traditional dances from different groups, the group coming from Hastings, the Schuyler Tlacololeros, the group from Omaha, bringing traditional dances from different regions of Mexico, that's the cultural piece I'm most excited about," Lanuza said.

This year, Jedlicka said, the Center for Rural Affairs and the chamber really wanted to highlight the Latino culture in Schuyler and the inclusion of so many Latino-owned businesses helped facilitate that, in addition to local staple businesses contributing to the festivities.

"Jose Rocha (Rocha Designs) has been one of the head planners on the committee, Nadia from Frida, DJ Chato, Candido Jr. from Jenk Auto, Saul Rojo," Jedlicka said. "We met as a committee, Nina Lanuza started planning different things and of course she had a bunch of leads and resources. Cargill is our corporate sponsor as well."