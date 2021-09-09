Union Pacific bridge nearing completion

In roughly two years, rural Colfax County travelers will notice the completion of two bridges on a segment of County Road D located between Roads 15 and 16.
Currently, Union Pacific Railroad is reconstructing its bridge on that road, which extends over Shell Creek, and cleaning the site.
“The Union Pacific is replacing their smaller bridge with a much, much larger bridge; it will take twice the capacity of water under it, twice the flow,” Colfax County Highway Superintendent Mark Arps said. “We removed our old bridge which is too small for the streamflow as we widen it out, so we’ve removed our old bridge on County Road D and then once the Union Pacific is done with their channel clean out and part of the county right of way, we’ll design a bridge that will match the size of theirs that is right along ours.”
A Union Pacific media representative told the Schuyler Sun in a Sept. 2 email that the work will be completed in about two months.
County officials noted during an Aug. 24 Colfax County Board meeting that the railroad has been moving at a good pace.
Justin Laudenklos, the county’s assistant highway superintendent, said during the meeting that he believed Union Pacific would be finished with channel clean out in a few weeks. Crews had been delayed the week of Aug. 24 due to not having a flagger available until Sept. 1, he added.
“They're moving nicely,” Laudenklos said.
At large, the project has been the work of three entities – the county, Union Pacific and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District – and surrounding property owners. The NRD is involved by offering a voluntary program for cost-share assistance to upgrade certain septic systems and by promoting creek bank stabilization and channel improvements.
Having that many entities involved in one project is unusual, Arps noted.
“The NRD, the private landowners and then the Union Pacific Railroad and the county road department (working together) is rather unique because it’s never really happened before, not that I know of,” Arps said. “Union Pacific was great to work with, the NRD very, very helpful… The landowners there, they wanted it done so we’re helping them. Once we get this all done, we want to make sure it’s all correctly done.”
Engineering firm Mainelli Wagner & Associates is designing the county's bridge, Arps added.
The area in question has sustained quite the amount of flooding over the years, including the historic 2019 floods.
Arps, who’s also the emergency manager for Colfax County, said about one year before the historic floods, significant rain toward the Columbus and Platte Center area caused a lot of water to flow into that part of Colfax County.
“It kind of broke one of the dikes over there by County Road 15 on the north side of Shell Creek and that flooded. Some of that water did come close to the town of Rogers,” Arps said.
“With this channel clean out and channel widening and with these two larger bridges and cleaning out some of the old vegetation and trees, it’ll take a lot more flow. Flood damages will not be near as bad, especially (for) the town of Rogers and the people on the north side of Shell Creek.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.