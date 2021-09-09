Union Pacific bridge nearing completion

In roughly two years, rural Colfax County travelers will notice the completion of two bridges on a segment of County Road D located between Roads 15 and 16.

Currently, Union Pacific Railroad is reconstructing its bridge on that road, which extends over Shell Creek, and cleaning the site.

“The Union Pacific is replacing their smaller bridge with a much, much larger bridge; it will take twice the capacity of water under it, twice the flow,” Colfax County Highway Superintendent Mark Arps said. “We removed our old bridge which is too small for the streamflow as we widen it out, so we’ve removed our old bridge on County Road D and then once the Union Pacific is done with their channel clean out and part of the county right of way, we’ll design a bridge that will match the size of theirs that is right along ours.”

A Union Pacific media representative told the Schuyler Sun in a Sept. 2 email that the work will be completed in about two months.

County officials noted during an Aug. 24 Colfax County Board meeting that the railroad has been moving at a good pace.