Union soldier to be honored at Purple Cane Cemetery

It’s by chance that Hadley found out about Hill, Hadley said, as he was contacting cemetery officials in Dodge County to find the last Civil War veteran to be buried. As it turns out, Bill Perrin was involved with the Purple Cane Cemetery.

“He said, ‘Wait a minute. The last guy wasn't buried in Fremont, we have the last guy right here,’” Hadley said. “… So, we switch gears and we're going to have a ceremony on the 10th.”

Bill Perrin declined to be interviewed by the Sun, but his great-grandfather, William Perrin, was one of the founders of the Purple Cane Methodist Episcopal Church; the cemetery was established just south of the future church site in 1881, according to the Sun’s sister publication. The church closed in 1964.

So far, Hadley said, the organization has recognized the last Union soldier to be buried in 20 of the 92 counties.

“There's only one county that doesn't have a Civil War soldier buried in it, so that's why I say 92,” he added. “Roughly, there's less than 20,000 but there (are) several thousand Civil War soldiers buried in the Nebraska borders.”

Hadley said SUVCW works with the landowners of cemeteries of all kinds, even rural and private ones, to make sure that Civil War veterans are being properly remembered.