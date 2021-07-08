Union soldier to be honored at Purple Cane Cemetery

A Civil War veteran buried at nearby Purple Cane Cemetery will be recognized as the last Union soldier to be buried in Dodge County during a special ceremony set for Saturday.
The public event will be part of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War’s (SUVCW) Last Soldier Project in which the organization finds the last Union soldier buried in each county in Nebraska and holds a special ceremony for that person, SUVCW Welstead Camp Cmdr. Paul Hadley said.
The markers contain a QR code which, once it gets set up, will display facts about that particular soldier and the SUVCW, Hadley said.
The veteran being honored this weekend is James Hill, who enlisted in the 3rd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry in 1861 just months after the Civil War started. In 1862, Hill was severely wounded in the battle of Antietam, Maryland, resulting in the loss of a leg, according to a SUVCW press release.
Hill was then discharged from the Army and went to Illinois, where he married Mary Ann Perrin. A few years later, in 1869, the Hills homesteaded 160 areas near the community of Purple Cane, according to the press release, and had four daughters. He moved to Albion after his wife’s death in 1909; he died at the age of 102 in 1944.
Saturday’s ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery, which is about 13 miles northeast of Schuyler. Descendants of Hill, including Schuyler native Bill Perrin, will attend the event.
It’s by chance that Hadley found out about Hill, Hadley said, as he was contacting cemetery officials in Dodge County to find the last Civil War veteran to be buried. As it turns out, Bill Perrin was involved with the Purple Cane Cemetery.
“He said, ‘Wait a minute. The last guy wasn't buried in Fremont, we have the last guy right here,’” Hadley said. “… So, we switch gears and we're going to have a ceremony on the 10th.”
Bill Perrin declined to be interviewed by the Sun, but his great-grandfather, William Perrin, was one of the founders of the Purple Cane Methodist Episcopal Church; the cemetery was established just south of the future church site in 1881, according to the Sun’s sister publication. The church closed in 1964.
So far, Hadley said, the organization has recognized the last Union soldier to be buried in 20 of the 92 counties.
“There's only one county that doesn't have a Civil War soldier buried in it, so that's why I say 92,” he added. “Roughly, there's less than 20,000 but there (are) several thousand Civil War soldiers buried in the Nebraska borders.”
Hadley said SUVCW works with the landowners of cemeteries of all kinds, even rural and private ones, to make sure that Civil War veterans are being properly remembered.
Saturday’s event will also be a treat for those interested in history as SUVCW members will wear reproductions of 1860s uniforms and display certain aspects of rituals performed by original Civil War soldiers.
“If anybody comes to the ceremony, they'll get to see guys with reproduction Civil War muskets and uniforms and such,” Hadley said. “We'll be able to talk about that and of the things that our ancestors went through.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.