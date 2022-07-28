United Way lands in Schuyler

In a special-edition premiere event, the Columbus Area United Way announced the formation of a Schuyler area campaign for United Way services.

At the Colfax Theatre on July 21, members of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce gathered to see the release of the campaign video and hear United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour introduce the campaign and its volunteers.

Freshour noted that the name "Columbus Area United Way" may sound like money is going from Schuyler to Columbus, but rebutted that the money is in fact going into Schuyler with this new campaign.

"Over the last five years, a little over $1.3 million has gone to this community specifically in programs, that's including partner agencies and roles they play, not including COVID-19 relief and impact grants," Freshour said.

One of the volunteers for the Schuyler campaign, Lori Kracl, said she's excited to see where this goes, and hopes to inform people more on United Way resources.

"It's just information I think we have to get out and I think that’s what's helping, the more people that can hear it, the better," Kracl said.

Chrissi Bywater, another of the approximately 15 volunteers slated for the Schuyler campaign, said there is a growing need for the services United Way provides as Schuyler grows.

"I think it's great way to give back to the community, especially as we get more immigrants and people moving to the community, there's definitely a growing need and this is an avenue for success that’s already out there and stable," Bywater said.

Kracl said one of her primary motivations is the services available for kids, be it educational services or generic support.

"I was on the Community for Kids board and one thing for me is the kids, if there's something I can do to help them, then that’s great, anything that can help them, and they have a lot of good programs they support," Kracl said.

Kracl said she's primarily interested in early childhood education in this regard, because some kids start off one step behind others, some not knowing the alphabet or how to stack blocks, even, and catching up is an insurmountable task.

"Back in the day you started kindergarten and learned the alphabet, now you start and they're already past there, so I want to see that impact. When those kids have a good start, we know the difference that makes," Kracl said.

Currently, Columbus Area United Way has available many services and has sponsored many events in Schuyler, such as the recent bike rodeo. They also help with TeamMates, CASA Connection, Big Pals-Little Pals, the Child Advocacy Center, Kindergarten Readiness, Bridges Out of Poverty and many more.

This campaign will allow Schuyler and Colfax County residents easier access to those services. Bywater said she hopes this garners interest within the community to help out wherever they can.

"[My hope is] that the community steps up, that people will see the need and do something about it. A lot of people have the ability and just need gas to help; they just need somebody to ask for help or to donate," Bywater said.

Freshour said in her speech to chamber members and volunteers her beliefs on the new campaign, and part of the motivation for its creation.

"All of us can be the difference in our own way within our own community and how that impacts our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers and our families," Freshour said.