UNL students work for Schuyler Community Development for Rural Fellows program

For the rest of the summer, two new faces will be seen at the Homestead Center in Schuyler as college students are serving community entities in helping to improve the area.
Lydia Behnk of Elgin and Megan Dorantes of Kansas City, Kansas, are a few weeks into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Fellows program. In the program, UNL students spend 10 weeks in rural communities throughout the state to give them hands-on experience while making positive changes to those communities, according to the Rural Fellows website.
The pair have been assisting Schuyler Community Development and the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, though SCD is the organization technically tied to the program. Both entities are housed in the Homestead Center, 1119 B St. Behnk and Dorantes have been assisting the Chamber, as well as both the economic development and the housing sides of SCD, in filling the needs of Schuyler.
“So anything from website design to connecting businesses multiculturally to working on some housing marketing material; really we're just trying to fill the needs and meet those needs of the community," said Behnk, a business education major who hopes to become a high school business teacher.
Behnk and Dorantes are living in Schuyler until the summer ends. They started on May 27 and their last day is Aug. 6.
“The first two days we went through a lot of training and building that teamwork and that has set us off on the right foot, from open communication and just developing these relationships,” Behnk noted.
Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said herself, SCD Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh and SCD Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater compiled a list of prioritized projects for the students to help complete this summer.
Behnk has been focused on the technology end of things, updating both organizations’ websites.
“A lot of what we've been doing on my end is website development,” Behnk said. “So for the community development side as well as for the Chamber, we've been kind of tossing around ideas and making (the websites) look a little bit more polished.”
As for Dorantes, she has been developing a master list of all the businesses in the Schuyler area, both Chamber and non-Chamber members.
“…(I’ve been) finding information from them - who owns them, what are their times, what's their social media, do they have a website - just gathering all the information to help with the marketing of Schuyler to show that there are people here,” Dorantes said.
Dorantes, whose major is public administration, said it’s been an adjustment for her coming from a larger town to a smaller one.
“It's given me a new perspective on bureaucracy (and) what it looks like for small businesses,” Dorantes said. “…This is giving me a new example of where my job would come in from a different perspective.”
The duo are still getting their feet wet in Schuyler but appear to have made a big impact so far.
“Their creativeness and their excitedness creates a whole different energy, but they're full of ideas. They're both very vocal, which we all appreciate,” Jedlicka said. “So they're not afraid to throw out an idea.”
Bywater expressed similar views, saying Dorantes and Behnk have been offering a fresh, outsider perspective on different ideas.
“The real work is going to come when they leave because they're doing an amazing job of really bringing us out of the Dark Ages, in terms of being able to market what we have. That will leave it to Audra and myself and Cheryl to take what they created and built for us and maintain it,” Bywater added.
The students commented that they’ve both already gained valuable experiences from the Rural Fellows program.
Dorantes said the diversity in Schuyler has taught her the importance of establishing relationships with those of different cultures from the beginning.
“One of the struggles that I've definitely noticed is that there's a want, but they either don't have the experience or they don't know how to go about it,” Dorantes said. “There's already that fear just based on the history of 'is this really going to benefit me or is this just going to put a target on my back?' And so I think coming in here, it's learning that these relationships are necessary for a small town, and there's a huge market here that people don't realize.”
Behnk, whose hometown has a population of 661 as of the 2010 census, said she’s appreciative of how Schuyler has a team of local leaders invested in bettering the community.
“They're all willing to step up in different ways and help out,” Behnk noted. “It could be something from serving on a small board to people involved in multiple large boards, but it takes every single one of those individuals to really step up and lead.
“It really takes everyone to have a community run and thrive.”
