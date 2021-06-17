UNL students work for Schuyler Community Development for Rural Fellows program

The duo are still getting their feet wet in Schuyler but appear to have made a big impact so far.

“Their creativeness and their excitedness creates a whole different energy, but they're full of ideas. They're both very vocal, which we all appreciate,” Jedlicka said. “So they're not afraid to throw out an idea.”

Bywater expressed similar views, saying Dorantes and Behnk have been offering a fresh, outsider perspective on different ideas.

“The real work is going to come when they leave because they're doing an amazing job of really bringing us out of the Dark Ages, in terms of being able to market what we have. That will leave it to Audra and myself and Cheryl to take what they created and built for us and maintain it,” Bywater added.

The students commented that they’ve both already gained valuable experiences from the Rural Fellows program.

Dorantes said the diversity in Schuyler has taught her the importance of establishing relationships with those of different cultures from the beginning.