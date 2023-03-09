Devilish deals, a mother's heartbreaking revelations and pleas of extreme gravitas filled the halls of Schuyler Central High School on the night of Feb. 28 as the school's speech team practiced its routines for upcoming competitive events.

The speech showcase featured a wide variety of topics, from lessons from one's grandmother to deals with the devil over a car to the questions Sue Klebold, mother of one of the Columbine shooters, asked herself after the event that took her son from her. According to seniors Ben Lefdal and Josue Fuentes, this event is a good place for them to get practice in front of an audience and for their families to see the performances outside of meets.

"It’s also good for us, good practice, a couple run-throughs since we usually have this before districts," Fuentes said.

For many members of the speech team, this is their last showcase. Senior Michael Arriaza said there is a bittersweet element to this being his last speech showcase. His performance, "Soul Enchilada" by David MacInnis Gill, is about a car being repossessed by the devil. The piece is very physical and requires Arriaza to portray several characters having an argument.

"I feel sad, actually, even though speech puts me through so much mentally I feel like it has made a stronger person," Arriaza said.

As many of the seniors on the speech team joined around the same time, they have grown close as a team and as friends. Senior Piper Lefdal said that, in retrospect, a lot has changed for all of them.

"It’s crazy because it feels like yesterday we were just little freshmen doing this the first time now we're seniors getting ready for college, it’s the last of everything," Piper said.

Piper's piece, a rousing refrain from the writings of Sue Klebold, was more somber than some of the more humorous pieces, such as her brother Ben's performance of "Lawn Boy" by Gary Paulsen, wherein he plays a young man with an inherited lawn mower who invests in the stock market and learns that if you take care of your people, they will take care of you.

Change, Fuentes said, is not exclusive to the students themselves, as he looks back at how the program looks compared to just a few years ago.

"It’s wild to look back and see how much we’ve all grown, how our team has grown, the program as a whole and how small it used to be," Fuentes said.

They all agreed that the best performance of the night was a performance of "La Llorona" by Alex Aldana, Gina Alba and Michael Arriaza, an oral interpretation of drama (OID), featuring singing. Group performances, Piper said, are the best as a spectator.

"All the group performances are always so fun to watch. If you're going to come to a showcase, come watch the OID and duets, or the humorous, humorous are really good too," Piper said.