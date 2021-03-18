Vaccine efforts move forward with Cargill staff

Vaccinations began on March 9 for Cargill staff as the East-Central District Health Department moves forward in Phase 1B for vaccinations, CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said.
The vaccine clinic, held at Oak Ballroom in Schuyler on March 9, was “truly a community collaborative,” Peters said.
Cargill did not respond to multiple requests for comment as of Tuesday's press deadline.
“This wasn’t just the hospital,” Peters said, noting the hospital coordinated the clinic. “It was a true collaboration between ECDHD, CHI Health (and) emergency management.”
The clinic began at 10 a.m. and vaccinations were completed at 4 p.m. Peters said there were 20 interpreters in-person and about 35 people assisting at the clinic between CHI Health, ECDHD and Marathon Health.
“We had volunteers, Centro Hispano brought staff, Schuyler Community Schools helped with their nurse and also provided interpreters,” Peters added. “…We had some National Guard folks.”
Clinics for specific groups require planning, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said. Not anyone can just walk in and get their vaccine, Sepers noted.
“There has to be a bit of planning around that so you can understand how many vaccines you’re going to need,” he added. “The Moderna product is such that there are 10 doses per vial so you have to have multiples of 10. Sometimes you can get an extra dose out of the vial and sometimes you can get two.”
Once the vaccines are pulled, they have to be used, Sepers noted.
But, it will become easier in the coming weeks for residents, he said.
“We’re looking at moving into 2A here, certainly within (the) next three to four weeks or so,” Sepers said. “So that will increase those that are eligible for the vaccine in our health district.”
Phase 2A is “persons aged 50-64”, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Nebraska COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard.
There are four sections within Phase 1B. The first two include those 65-and-older, first responders and educators.
The next section involves funeral homes, grocery and food processing. The final part of Phase 1B is transportation, the U.S. Postal Service and public transit.
“One group that we haven’t touched yet at all has been grocery, so that’s something that’s coming up,” Sepers said. “But we’re starting to work with Cargill.”
ECDHD will also work with Becton, Dickinson and Company.
“ADM is part of that transportation sector,” he added. “Food processing is (a) pretty good-sized group.”
Cargill has three sites, Sepers noted, in Schuyler, Columbus and Albion.
“There are quite a few folks left but we’re starting. Knowing what that number is, (is) a little bit more knowable because we can work through HR departments and that kind of thing to get actual headcounts on those sectors,” he said.
There was a surge in the health district in late April and early May 2020, Sepers told the Telegram in a Sept. 4 email.
"Production accounts for 30% of the workers in the county," he wrote. "This sector was particularly hard at that time."
It takes a village to do things like the Cargill clinic, Peters said.
“All of us pulled together to accomplish this, and great support from everything from the other clinics and the health department and the school and the interpreter,” she added. “…I’m grateful to be a part of that.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.