Vaccine efforts move forward with Cargill staff

Vaccinations began on March 9 for Cargill staff as the East-Central District Health Department moves forward in Phase 1B for vaccinations, CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said.

The vaccine clinic, held at Oak Ballroom in Schuyler on March 9, was “truly a community collaborative,” Peters said.

Cargill did not respond to multiple requests for comment as of Tuesday's press deadline.

“This wasn’t just the hospital,” Peters said, noting the hospital coordinated the clinic. “It was a true collaboration between ECDHD, CHI Health (and) emergency management.”

The clinic began at 10 a.m. and vaccinations were completed at 4 p.m. Peters said there were 20 interpreters in-person and about 35 people assisting at the clinic between CHI Health, ECDHD and Marathon Health.

“We had volunteers, Centro Hispano brought staff, Schuyler Community Schools helped with their nurse and also provided interpreters,” Peters added. “…We had some National Guard folks.”

Clinics for specific groups require planning, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said. Not anyone can just walk in and get their vaccine, Sepers noted.