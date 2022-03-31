Vietnam vets receive quilts of honor

Service members returning home from the Vietnam War, which lasted from 1964-1973, were treated poorly – sometimes even being spat on or otherwise not receiving the respect and recognition they deserved.

One woman is hoping to help change that, and did so with seven local Vietnam veterans during a quilt presentation held in Schuyler on March 27.

At a special fundraising event held at The Center, the following men received quilts recognizing them for their service: Richard Knapp, Army, 1968-1969; Thomas Bender, Air Force, 1969; Lee Preston, Army, 1969-1970; Merle Thompson, Marine, 1965-1966; Robert Bender, Air Force, 1967-1969; Ron Henggeler, Army, 1968-1969; and Gary Zeleny, Army, 1968-1969.

Lynn DeShon of Ceresco makes and gives out quilts of honor for solely Vietnam veterans. She’s presented 68 of them so far. Although all veterans deserve quilts of honor, DeShon noted that those who served in Vietnam have a special place in her heart.

DeShon, who grew up as a “military brat,” had several friends who fought in Vietnam. It’s been 53 years, she added, but she still has every single letter she received from Vietnam.

“I saw the Vietnam veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. There were no flag covered coffins or honor guards,” DeShon said. “Even though the majority of Vietnam veterans were drafted, they answered the call. Our Vietnam veterans did not come home to a welcoming crowd. They could not wear their uniforms, even in their hometowns. The windows … had to be blackened so the protesters could not see them. They were called all kinds of hurtful names they were spit on, and the list goes on.”

DeShon noted the importance of apologizing to Vietnam veterans for “being part of the silent majority.” Although some people may not have participated in protests or treated the service people poorly themselves, it was still a disservice to not stand up publicly and thank these veterans for their service, she said.

She said that the silent heroes need to be thanked as well.

“Our wives, our family. They are the silent heroes because they have stuck with us or you guys for the good times and hard times,” DeShon said. “So please remember to remember to say thank you to our silent heroes. Life can only be understood backwards but life must be lived forward.”

Importantly, she told the crowd, wear your Vietnam veteran shirts, hats, etc., with pride. She recounted a time in which she had been visiting Albuquerque, New Mexico, when she saw a man wearing a Vietnam veteran T-shirt. DeShon said she approached the man and gave him a quilt of honor.

“When he realized I was serious about giving him the quilt, his eyes filled with tears,” DeShon said. “He could not believe that someone, a complete stranger, would give him a quilt thanking him for his service in Vietnam.”

The seven veterans receiving their quilts of honor on March 27 received a round of applause and a standing ovation from event attendees.

An auction was also held that day, which included military medallions, rib-eye steaks, several tubes of ground beef, gift certificates/cards, containers of sloppy Joe mix and a special Nebraska quilt. It was also the last day that the Remembering Our Fallen honor wall was displayed at The Center. A photographic war memorial from Patriotic Productions, the wall honors fallen service members from Nebraska. The display was set to be in Fremont this week.

Jerry Mundil, an event organizer, said the money raised will benefit The Center. Mundil is also a Vietnam veteran who received a quilt of honor himself a few years ago.

“We never got honored when we (got back). It hurt, you know,” Mundil said. “I feel I need to honor them. I’ve been there, I know what it was like. That’s why we need to honor people, some of them have some PTSD and they need to get it out.”

Columbus man and governor hopeful Jim Pillen was a guest speaker at the event. Along with talking about his campaign, Pillen also spoke about veterans – his grandfather served in World War I while his uncle was killed in action in World War II.

“I think I was 12-years-old after going to Mass and we're downtown and the community found out that some people had gotten killed that kind of thing happens and celebration pleasure. Those were moments that just never leave,” Pillen said.

He also noted the importance of giving recognition to Vietnam veterans.

“Some of the thank yous are a little too late, but God bless us for finally making sure we tell the Vietnam veterans, thank you and the quilts are a tremendous tribute,” he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

