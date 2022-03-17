 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vision exams serve 33 students

  • 0

On March 2, Schuyler Elementary School and Full Service Community School Coordinator (FSCS) Adilene Perez partnered with the Nebraska Foundation for Children’s Vision and the Nebraska Optometric Association on a project to provide free eye exams and eyewear for students identified as being at risk for vision deficiencies that could hinder their ability to learn.

Doctors of optometry and volunteers from the Nebraska Foundation for Children’s Vision provided eye exams at no cost for students in first and second grade who had failed their school’s vision screening or who had shown indications in class of a possible vision-related condition. Those who needed vision corrections were able to receive free eyeglasses thanks to a grant that supports the project. Thirty-three students were seen and identified as needing glasses, and five of those students were referred out for further eye care.

The event was a success with the participation of four optometrists and four assistants from Omaha and Columbus. Twelve volunteers assisted with the event including Perez and Tori Oehlrich, Schuyler Elementary School nurse.

People are also reading…

Research indicates that vision disorders are the most prevalent disabling condition for children and 25% of children have some type of vision impairment. Undetected and untreated vision deficiencies can significantly impact reading and other learning outcomes. For this reason, the school has taken the students math and reading test scores prior to them having glasses and will then compare their scores this spring to see improvement after having worn their eyeglasses.

Schuyler Elementary School thanks everyone involved in this project.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brabecs named Family of the Year

Brabecs named Family of the Year

The 2022 Knights of Columbus Awards Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at St. Augustine’s Parish Hall. The evening will begin with a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News