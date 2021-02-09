Volunteers needed for COVID vaccine clinics in Schuyler

More volunteers are needed for COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps said.

So far, clinics have been held in the Oak Ballroom, 301 Colfax St. in Schuyler, and have been going well, Arps noted. However, helpers are needed to assist with tasks like taking names down, helping residents fill out registration forms and the information checklist.

“It’s (held) about once a week,” Arps said. “I really enjoy it. I really do. I’m going to be there every single time … it feels really good to do a service for the community.”

Those interested in volunteering can contact Colfax County Emergency Management at (402) 352-7958.

CHI Health Schuyler staff are helping out, Arps added.

“That’s where the volunteers come in hand,” he said. “You just don’t want to have the hospital short-staffed.”

CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said volunteers are needed for things like assistance in filling out the registration papers, calling residents to remind them of their appointment and helping others find their way through the clinic. Those who sign up to volunteer will be trained, she added.