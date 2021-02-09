Volunteers needed for COVID vaccine clinics in Schuyler

More volunteers are needed for COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps said.
So far, clinics have been held in the Oak Ballroom, 301 Colfax St. in Schuyler, and have been going well, Arps noted. However, helpers are needed to assist with tasks like taking names down, helping residents fill out registration forms and the information checklist.
“It’s (held) about once a week,” Arps said. “I really enjoy it. I really do. I’m going to be there every single time … it feels really good to do a service for the community.”
Those interested in volunteering can contact Colfax County Emergency Management at (402) 352-7958.
CHI Health Schuyler staff are helping out, Arps added.
“That’s where the volunteers come in hand,” he said. “You just don’t want to have the hospital short-staffed.”
CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said volunteers are needed for things like assistance in filling out the registration papers, calling residents to remind them of their appointment and helping others find their way through the clinic. Those who sign up to volunteer will be trained, she added.
"We're trying to give as many vaccinations as the state will allow us to have. We want to get the vaccine out to our community members as quickly as we get it in," Peters said. "Most clinics are lasting three to four hours. Last week, we did 200 vaccinations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m."
Peters noted she is doing all she can to help support the clinic.
"It's important work and we're here to serve our community," she said. "It really is a community effort."
She added residents should talk to their medical provider if they have any questions.
"By all means, we're encouraging folks to take advantage of the opportunity to vaccinate and protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus," Peters said.
Arps noted residents need to sign up to be vaccinated. Residents can register as vaccinate.ne.gov. Those who need assistance should call the hotline at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873 to register.
Si usted necesita ayuda, llame a la línea de asistencia de COVID-19 al 833-998-2275 o al 531-249-1873.
Especially those in the 65 and older bracket should sign up, he said.
“I just wish we could get more vaccine,” Arps said. “It would be nice to do 400 people per week.”
Nebraska’s vaccine doses are increasing and the state is planning to add additional locations, according to the Schuyler Sun's sister publication, the Omaha World-Herald.
Last Thursday, Feb. 4, the state hit a record of daily doses administered at over 14,000 shots.
Despite the gains, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that it will take a few months to work through the 65 and older crowd, according to the World-Herald.
The World-Herald also reported that state officials are encouraging residents to schedule their second vaccine, and several thousand are already late for their second shot.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.