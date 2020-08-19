Voters should be skeptical of attack ads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It takes a lot more money to run for the Legislature today than it did when I was elected. One reason for that is the unprecedented interference by Governor Ricketts in local races.

Between 2001 and 2018, Ricketts contributed $1,824,520 to state campaigns, often against state legislators of his own party who dared disagree with him. He has also dabbled in county and city races. In 2016, Gov. Ricketts donated $13,000 to Bruce Bostelman to defeat incumbent Sen. Jerry Johnson. A good share of those funds paid for mailers that were distortions and smears against Jerry. Apparently Sen. Bostelman did what he was told since being elected, because Ricketts gave him another $5,000 in September. Now his target in District 23 is Helen Raikes. The state Republican Party reported another $11,460 in donations to Bostelman —that he forgot to report. Before the May primary, flyers were sent out distorting Raikes’ character and her stance on issues. Robocalls to voters before the primary further misrepresented her.

Voters need to be skeptical of attack ads on candidates. Helen Raikes was attacked by people with big money from outside District 23 who care about controlling the Legislature, not serving the people of the district. If past practice is any indicator we will see more attacks. The Governor has shown he will spend whatever it takes to elect people who do what he tells them.