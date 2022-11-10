Warm for winter: Colfax County Coat Closet accepting coats

While the weather has been milder this year, leaning toward warm, many families in Colfax County will need coats for winter.

As they have for many years, the Colfax County Coat Closet is looking for coats for those people. Sheri Balak, lead volunteer for the coat closet and a member of Christ United Methodist Church, said the goal is just as advertised -- to provide coats for those who need them.

"The winter season is beginning and we know that there are many [in need]. Colfax County has a high poverty level and we understand that growing families will need coats for the winter months," Balak said.

Nobody knows for sure how long the coat closet has been in operation, though Balak said she's been involved since its reorganization seven or eight years ago, when it was decided Christ United Methodist Church would host. This year, Trinity Lutheran Church, St. John's Lutheran Church and Divine Mercy Parish will send volunteers to help with the event.

"In the fall we have an organizational meeting with the ministerial association's churches and this year we decided to assign each church a week of the month to serve," Balak said.

Volunteer Eleanor Pacas said the coat closet is more than just a church project, rather, it is a community project.

"I think it's just a concern and important to the people in our community. You work within your community, you're not just a church with your own members," Pacas said. "Our members work within the community. All churches should be involved with the community in that way."

The church, located at 1922 Colfax St. in Schuyler, will be open for pickup on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-5 p.m. every week until Jan. 27 with entry from the south door. Pacas noted there is a sign-in sheet in case of spread of any illnesses, but that there is nothing else required to get a coat.

The coat closet has posted notices at the schools with information about donating and acquiring coats. Donations can be made at any of the churches involved or at the Schuyler Public Library.

"We would like new coats, we would like cash donations and we always accept gently used winter clothing," Balak said.

Cash donations can be mailed to the coat closet at Christ United Methodist Church, PO Box 515, Schuyler, NE 68661. Cash donations, in addition to grant applications written by Patti Kitt, Pacas said, will help the coat closet help even more people in Colfax County.

"This is a yearly thing we look forward to having. We use donations and Nebraska Methodist Foundation funds to be able to buy coats to give out to all age groups, youth, adults, so they can come in to get a coat to keep warm," Pacas said.