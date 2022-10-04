Warrior battle mode: Audra Jedlicka's breast cancer survival story

Breast cancer can affect anyone: those who have had it before, those who have family histories and those who have no association with it whatsoever. That's not to say, however, that there is no hope.

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and resident of Schuyler, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. The diagnosis, she said, was a surprise, and an unwelcome one at that.

Jedlicka went to the doctor after feeling off for some time, hoping to find some answers. The doctor, unfortunately, didn't have any until he was about to leave.

"He grabbed the door handle and asked if I'd had a mammogram. I said 'No, I'm 39, one year away.' He said 'let's do a mammogram,' and thank goodness he did because the form was aggressive," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka said she found out the results were positive on Memorial Day. She chided the doctor for telling her on Memorial Day, but braced herself for the fight ahead.

"I jumped in the tractor with my husband who was out cultivating. We shed our tears and cried. I went and got into 'warrior battle mode' and said 'Whatever I need to do to try and beat this, that's my goal' and I rallied around it," Jedlicka said.

Fortunately, Jedlicka said, she was able to get a lumpectomy, where just the cancerous mass is removed. Chemotherapy, she said, was hard as one's hair is part of their self-image.

"I remember when I started chemo I was blow-drying my hair and it was flying everywhere and you just know you need to cut it off," Jedlicka said.

Thankfully, she said, her good friend Michelle Shonka reached out to help her through it.

"We got a bottle of wine and she got her shavers out and she shaved my head and that was really traumatic, but she was that support rock and that was a huge thing," Jedlicka said.

Shonka, a cosmetologist at the time, had attended several instructional conferences regarding dealing with hair loss in cancer patients but never expected to use those techniques on a friend.

"We would do whatever we could with makeup, do their brows or eyeliner, just to make them feel better about themselves," Shonka said. "Being around that drew a clear picture of what that does to your self-esteem, how you feel about yourself and the depression caused by loss of hair."

Jedlicka said that experience and that reassurance and support from a friend was what she needed during a difficult time and a difficult process.

"That was a huge thing. She was like 'This is no big deal, it'll grow back,' She made it manageable. I didn't want to do it but she was like 'we need to shave it off,'" Jedlicka said.

That's not to say the rest of the process was smooth sailing, however. Jedlicka had several rounds of chemotherapy to go through before the mass was removable.

"It's extremely hard to watch somebody you're very close to go through it. I just don't know if there's words for it," Shonka said. "Any way you can help them, be there for them. Did we have tears through the whole thing? Of course we did. Audra's a woman of courage."

Jedlicka said that following treatment, she decided to fulfill a dream and opened a scrapbook store in Columbus.

"I had a wonderful supportive husband and he was like 'what?' and I said 'I want to open a business,' I had no background in that, I just loved to scrapbook and wanted to enjoy life and help people be creative as well," Jedlicka said.

She ran the business for 10 years before selling it and coming back to Schuyler to work and be closer to her home and family. The store, Artzy Haven, still operates in Columbus under a different owner.

Even following treatment and no issues with cancer since, Audra said the yearly mammograms are difficult sometimes. However, the community's support for her and her husband, Dale, during their respective bouts with cancer has shown her that things will be all right.

"When I lost Dale, when he was really sick, our community lined up a parade and the fire and police led a parade out in front of our house. I bet there was a half-mile of cars that came by. We stood Dale up on the porch and they held signs and waved, they were just like 'We love you! we support you!'" Jedlicka said.