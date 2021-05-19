Warrior seniors go out in major style: Schuyler seniors celebrate graduation in new gym

The Schuyler Central High graduating class of 2021 was the first to receive their diplomas in the school’s new gym on May 16.
The gym – which was part of a $12.5-million addition unveiled to the public last year – was jammed packed with the loved ones of graduates, with some families having to watch the ceremony in an adjoining seating area.
Two streams of the commencement were projected onto the wall behind the stage for those seated far away.
“It went pretty good,” Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hoesing told the Sun on May 17. “You know, we spaced chairs out a little more because of precautions for COVID. But I know next time, we can put 200 more seats in there which will accommodate a bigger crowd.”
With it being the first time holding commencement in the new gym, Hoesing said there will be some kinks to work on for next year’s high school tradition.
“It was awesome,” Hoesing said of the ceremony. “We learned a lot about how that venue works for those kinds of things. And I think, there (are) some things that we would probably change. We just … found out how that venue works.
“I heard a lot of nice comments from people. As I said, the video screens were working, and people could see what's going on.”
High school can be a crazy time for many but Senior Class President Sarai Avila noted during the ceremony that is especially true for this year’s seniors.
“These past four years have been a … ride but I'm glad for all of you,” Avila said. “From the moment I came to this school as a freshman to the moment that we walk out of here, I enjoyed every single memory. The memories we have all made together will never go away. That's the thing about life; sometimes it's not the people who will stay in your mind forever but the memories that are made.”
Avila added that she and her classmates have had to remain positive during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said they “can overcome every single obstacle.”
“From the bottom of my heart, my love for this class will never go away,” Avila said.
Brian Vavricek, vice president of the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education, shared an anecdote about when his son was celebrating 28 years of recovery from alcoholism.
“Recognizing his accomplishment, I congratulated him and I was surprised when his reaction to me was 'Well, it's a good start,' and he said it with a smile,” Vavricek said. “I thought that that reaction was really profound.”
The graduating seniors have also had a good start in their lives, he noted.
“With this year's graduates … many of you have been with us for over 13 years and the vast majority of you have been working toward this moment,” Vavricek said. “This community in Schuyler has been a good start and what you do with that is now up to you.”
Vavricek also introduced the 2021 Schuyler Community Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni: Gerald Ehernberger, Sr., community builder; Milo Gene Harmon, athlete and minister; Terry W. Keeler, NASA engineer; and Gregg D. Sucha, research scientist.
Commencement attendees also watched a slideshow featuring highlights of the senior class, heard comments from senior speaker Brenda Lara-Romo and senior reflections from Cirilo K. Mejia.
Being able to thrive despite COVID-19 shows the amount of hard work the graduating class has put into its high school career.
“…To demonstrate that work ethic and perseverance are the foundations for your future selves,” Principal Stephen Grammer said. “It is, however, your kindness and genuine concern for each other that has helped lead us through this pandemic...”
They didn’t do this alone, though, he added.
“Thank you to the parents, relatives and friends who supported these young men and women,” Grammer said.
