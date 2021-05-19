Warrior seniors go out in major style: Schuyler seniors celebrate graduation in new gym

High school can be a crazy time for many but Senior Class President Sarai Avila noted during the ceremony that is especially true for this year’s seniors.

“These past four years have been a … ride but I'm glad for all of you,” Avila said. “From the moment I came to this school as a freshman to the moment that we walk out of here, I enjoyed every single memory. The memories we have all made together will never go away. That's the thing about life; sometimes it's not the people who will stay in your mind forever but the memories that are made.”

Avila added that she and her classmates have had to remain positive during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said they “can overcome every single obstacle.”

“From the bottom of my heart, my love for this class will never go away,” Avila said.

Brian Vavricek, vice president of the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education, shared an anecdote about when his son was celebrating 28 years of recovery from alcoholism.

“Recognizing his accomplishment, I congratulated him and I was surprised when his reaction to me was 'Well, it's a good start,' and he said it with a smile,” Vavricek said. “I thought that that reaction was really profound.”