Warriors welcome new coach, JV dance team

Last week, Schuyler Community Schools announced the formation of the new junior varsity (JV) dance squad, as well as the addition of Bobbie Rocheford as dance coach. Rocheford, also the eighth grade English teacher, said she is excited for this leadership opportunity.

“My main goal is to work with these young women to grow them to be leaders and be the best women they can be. Dance is kind of secondary and they know that and they agree with that,” Rocheford said.

She came into the role by way of being interim coach a few years ago, serving between coaches. This year, she said, she applied for the position intently.

“I wasn’t interested in this position so much because of my interest in dance. Our goal this year is raising good women. We talk about expectations, responsibility. I have high expectations of them,” Rocheford said.

Rocheford has little experience with dance personally, though her daughter took dance classes for much of her life. She was a cheerleader in high school, but says she didn’t sign up for the position because of her interest in dance itself.

“My kind of marching orders were to raise them up to be great at participating,” Rocheford said.

Many Schuyler students are involved in multiple sports or activities. Rocheford says the school encourages this as a point of being proud of Schuyler and helping to make it stronger.

“I want to see these young people have a heart for Schuyler and to encourage others to as well. I want to kind of boost morale in this district and for them to be proud of where they are,” Rocheford said.

Assistant Principal and Activities Director Travis Steinhoff said he picked Rocheford because of the way the students already look up to her.

"We want positive adults who will have a positive impact, and this is just another way for them to do that," Steinhoff said.

The newly-formed JV team and the current varsity team, Steinhoff hopes, will take inspiration from Rocheford as not only a coach, but a role model.

"Bobbie does a great job of building relationships, building these kids up to have a positive influence. She has a passion for this and the kids really respond to her," Steinhoff said.

The JV team comes as a chance for younger dancers and those who don't quite make varsity skill level to hone their skills for when they do join varsity. Previously, those who didn’t quite make the varsity cut were offset for a year with no real way to train for the next year, according to Rocheford.

“There’s no opportunity for them to ever learn the things they need to get better and grow. It really gives me an opportunity for me to work with and grow our kids so they can join varsity the next year,” Rocheford said.

In this new position, Rocheford said she will be relying on her captain, Natalie Yrkoski, who has been on the team for some time and knows a lot of the choreography that Rocheford hopes to learn.

Yrkoski, a senior at Schuyler Central High Schoolis not only dance captain, but a member of the volleyball team, a high-jumper, sprinter and member of a dance academy outside of school. She is excited for the opportunities for improvement that this addition provides.

“Having two separate teams will give dancers the opportunity to work on their strengths and weaknesses all together. I am looking forward to the upcoming dance season,” Yrkoski said.

