WATCH NOW: Andel, Barrios recognized for heroic efforts

Two Schuyler men have been recognized for their potentially life-saving efforts during a house fire that occurred a little over one month ago.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 11, Schuyler Police Officer Ryan Andel and resident Marvin Barrios removed people from a fire at 105 W. 11th St. through a window.

Schuyler Fire-Rescue had transported three individuals to CHI Schuyler for evaluation. Fire Chief Brad Sock told the Schuyler Sun in December that no major injuries had been seen at that time.

During a Schuyler City Council meeting held Jan. 4, both Andel and Barrios received a plaque of service to Schuyler and letter from the Schuyler Police Department in recognition of their heroic actions.

“Tonight we are telling one of the good things that can happen in Schuyler,” Mayor Jon Knutson said during the meeting. “We want to honor to two of our residents -- one who was an officer in our police force and one who was just one of these outstanding citizens that was at the right place at the right time and stepped up and really made a difference in an event that could have been tragic.”

Knutson said both plaques noted the men’s “dedication to the highest values of citizenship, and selfless care for one's neighbors.” Knutson added that while Andel is a police officer, he was called to “go above and beyond.”

“Without the actions of these two men, there could have been some definite, definite tragedy, probably loss of life, etc., in this particular fire,” Knutson said.

