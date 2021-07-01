WATCH NOW: Czech Days offers family fun

Faces both young and old could be seen during the Clarkson Czech Days’ tarok tournament over the weekend.
Royce Balak, who attended the event with his children and grandson said he learned the skill of tarok playing from his grandfather. Tarok is an old card game of central Europe that is played with a pack containing 22 tarots plus 40, 52 or 56 cards that are equal to modern playing cards.
“My grandfather, Adolph, lived in Howells and he loved playing tarok,” Royce recalled on June 27 inside K&L Brass Rail in Clarkson, while waiting for the tournament to begin. “We decided to come here for Czech Days one time for a festival. I was a real young kid. … I was an 18, 19-year-old, and they had the tarok tournament.”
Participating in that tournament jump-started Royce’s regular visits to Clarkson. Royce’s father, Vern, lived in Beemer and loved the game as well.
“…Ever since then, we've been trying to come back on a regular basis,” Royce noted.
Royce played tarok before then, though; he was exposed to the game as a young boy.
“I used to sit on my parents’ lap when I was a kid, under 5, and that's how you would learn to play cards. They would play all the time and you would learn the cards, you would learn how to play the game,” Royce said.
“My grandfather loved to drink Mogen David or blackberry brandy, and we'd play cards and all of a sudden he'd have a glass of Mogen David.”
Royce took part in the tarok tournament with his sons Michael (and girlfriend Kate Fimple), Brad (and wife Katherine), Jon (and wife Lauren), his daughter Katherine (and husband Zachary Humphrey) and his grandson, Carter. Brad’s other son, Landon, is still a little too young to understand the concepts of the game.
“Carter is 8-years-old,” Royce said. “He can play and count (the game) and does a good job.”
Members of the Balak family travel from out of the Colfax and Platte counties area for the event. Michael comes from St. Joseph, Katherine from Kansas City, and Brad and Jon from Omaha.
“To us, this is just coming from this Nebraska small town,” Brad said. “It's friendly people. People that have every kind of background that you can think of.”
Not all members of the family can come every single year, but this year they did.
“It's been a few years since I've been here,” Brad said. “But we went for like two or three years solid and then I think Royce won one year, Katrina won one year, I got second one year. We're coming back with a little bigger family.”
Playing the game
Tarok isn’t for everybody, noted Gene Sindelar of Schuyler.
The game is essentially based on tricks, trumps and bidding, with cards being given a specific value. The goal is to achieve a certain number of points, which can depend on the version of tarok being played.
“Some places they play 35 and one, or 35 into the 70 points in a game,” Sindelar said.
There are a number of roles that can change from hand to hand, a significant list of terminology and a system of chips.
“It's an unusual game,” Sindelar said. “You don't really have a partner but you have a partner. You need to play with a partner or play by yourself. …Not everybody can play it.”
Sunday’s tarok tournament was a chance for Sindelar to also spend time with his family as his brothers-in-law and cousin participated.
For Royce, the regular trip back to Clarkson Czech Days’ tarok tournament holds special meaning.
“We grew up in this area,” Royce said. “Just from always seeing my grandparents and family and friends and relations, you always come back here. But (it’s) always a fun time.”
