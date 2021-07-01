WATCH NOW: Czech Days offers family fun

Faces both young and old could be seen during the Clarkson Czech Days’ tarok tournament over the weekend.

Royce Balak, who attended the event with his children and grandson said he learned the skill of tarok playing from his grandfather. Tarok is an old card game of central Europe that is played with a pack containing 22 tarots plus 40, 52 or 56 cards that are equal to modern playing cards.

“My grandfather, Adolph, lived in Howells and he loved playing tarok,” Royce recalled on June 27 inside K&L Brass Rail in Clarkson, while waiting for the tournament to begin. “We decided to come here for Czech Days one time for a festival. I was a real young kid. … I was an 18, 19-year-old, and they had the tarok tournament.”

Participating in that tournament jump-started Royce’s regular visits to Clarkson. Royce’s father, Vern, lived in Beemer and loved the game as well.

“…Ever since then, we've been trying to come back on a regular basis,” Royce noted.

Royce played tarok before then, though; he was exposed to the game as a young boy.