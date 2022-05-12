'We are Schuyler': The story of Schuyler's potential new slogan

The phrase "We Are Schuyler" has gained traction recently as a new slogan for the city.

Its originator, Drey Keairnes, volleyball coach and media specialist at Schuyler Central High School, said it started from a negative phrase he heard occasionally and wanted to turn around.

"It was a thing when I took over as head volleyball coach. I was tired of hearing just Schuyler, people saying 'oh, it's just Schuyler,'" Keairnes said. "I wanted to bring pride and a positive culture."

From there, Keairnes said, it caught on and became a slogan for other things. It became a small brand for the volleyball team, with the merch becoming a fundraiser.

"It's on our volleyball gear and merch now, but we've been using it on social media posts for a while," Keairnes said.

Keairnes said the team even uses the phrase at sporting events.

"We started using the phrase about a year ago to get them pumped up, get them involved," Keairnes said.

One such place it has really caught on is with Leadership Schuyler, a professional and community development initiative organized and facilitated by Cheryl Brandenburgh of Schuyler Community Development.

For its 2022 class project, the leadership class designed a logo for the city to potentially use in future tourism and community pride materials. The slogan stuck and became the class's inspiration for the logo.

The logo they designed features photos from across the Schuyler area as letters in the name "Schuyler" in "We Are Schuyler."

"This was a design of the logo, so next year the Schuyler Leadership class will continue to advance the promotion of that," Brandenburgh said.

Brandenburgh noted that the logo comprised of photos of Schuyler may be changed, but it turned out well. She said there was some discussion of using it for tourism purposes, as a way for visitors and long-time residents to feel pride in the community.

One idea was for the logo to be painted as a mural for people to take pictures in front of, Brandenburgh added, although this was only suggested, as the logo is just a logo for now.

"It really is about recognizing that we are more than just individuals and that we are a community and we help each other and support each other. Together, we're stronger," Brandenburgh said.

