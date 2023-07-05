For children with disabilities of any kind, it can be difficult to find places to have fun and be themselves safely and comfortably. Almost a year ago, a group of parents of children with special needs banded together to create a sort of support and community learning group called Corazones Azules to address that very issue.

Luis Lucar, community coordinator for the Heartland Workers Center, said the group aims to provide a space for these kids to play and be themselves with their week of activities just for kids with special needs, such as autism.

"What they learn through these difficult times raising kids with special needs, they can share that experience with other parents," Lucar said.

The Heartland Workers Center, Lucar said, helps communities establish groups like Corazones Azules by giving them the information, resources and support they need to collaborate and achieve whatever goal the group may have.

"We help those groups in our community to understand they can make those changes, they may feel they're not able to but e help them realize they have the power to do so," Lucar said.

To start the week, June 26 saw activities at the Schuyler Municipal Pool for the Corazones Azules kids only, courtesy of Schuyler Home and Building Supply. June 27, the Schuyler Police Department had a series of activities in South Park for children across the community. June 28, Cargill Meat Solutions sponsored a viewing of "Happy Feet" at the Colfax Theater. June 29, the kids were able to have clean messy fun at the Schuyler Public Library with what Library Director Jenny White described as soap goop, using Ivory soap, a microwave and some water.

"I wanted to do something with the senses. I knew you could do a science experiment where the air bubbles in the Ivory soap expanded," White said.

The one ingredient exploring several different states of matter, White said, is interesting to her so she thought it would be for the kids too.

"You have so many different textures with it, I didn't add anything to it, it goes from a hard state to a fluffy state to a flaky state and when you add water to it, it goes to a gloopy state," White said.

Maricruz Alarcon, whose child participated in the library event, said these kinds of activities and groups are important for children in a social capacity.

"The kids are more comfortable, they're around other kids, their good friends. It's free, nobody is watching them or judging them," Alarcon said, translated from Spanish. "Each one of them is different, they feel more comfortable interacting with each other than with other kids."

Finally, on June 30, the week concluded with some good old-fashioned exercise at the Schuyler Middle School Fieldhouse, courtesy of Schuyler Community Schools and Communities for Kids. On June 20, Mayor Art Lindberg signed a proclamation commemorating the week of activities for the group.