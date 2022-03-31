Week of the Young Child April 2-8

April 2-8 is Week of the Young Child in Schuyler.

The weeklong event, organized by Schuyler Communities for Kids and the Early Childhood Education and Care Commission, is meant to bring recognition not only to early childhood education and care, but those who provide it, Early Childhood Community Coordinator Kim Parsons said.

“It’s to celebrate early learning, young kids, early childhood professionals and parents in our community,” Parsons elaborated.

The event is intended for children age birth to 5 years, but it’s just as much for the kids as it is for the parents.

“The events that we have planned are open to anybody really," she said. "We’re targeting that early childhood age, but we’re open to families, kids of all ages.”

The week will begin with a story for children at the Schuyler Golf Club Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a showing of “No Small Matter” at 6 p.m. “No Small Matter” is a documentary highlighting the importance of early childhood education and care. There will be a follow-up discussion after the showing for those interested as well.

“It talks about the challenges of early childhood education, parents having a difficult time finding quality care and education, and the economic impact it has on a community when there’s a lack of quality child care and education,” Parsons said.

On Monday, April 4, the Schuyler Public Library will be holding story times for babies and toddlers at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The next day, Mayor Jon Knutson will sign a proclamation 6 p.m. marking the Week of The Young Child.

Lastly, on Thursday, April 7, Schuyler Communities for Kids will hold a “Cookies with Cops” event from 4-6 p.m. at the Schuyler Central High School cafeteria. Children will be able to meet local law enforcement officers from the Schuyler Police Department, Colfax County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. There will also be cookies, milk, face painting, games and music.

Parsons noted that many living in Schuyler use friends and family for child care, which she appreciates, but she wants to help those caretakers more easily access education and resources for better quality child care. Presently, there are only six licensed childcare providers in Schuyler. Parsons wants to see that number increase as a result of these kind of events.

“These events are really to raise awareness that we need to increase the quality of care in our community and the capacity,” Parsons said.

Benita Andres, bilingual support specialist for Schuyler Communities for Kids and an organizer for this week, said it’s exciting for her as a parent of three.

“It’s super important for me to be able to raise awareness for other parents to understand the importance of education for our young children. Education doesn’t just start in school. It starts from home, from birth,” Andres said.

She added that as a parent and as somebody who works with these type of events, she appreciates their social value as well.

“For me it’s also a great way to interact with the community with my kids, help with their social skills and get them to understand a healthy social interaction," she added.

While the National Association for Education of Young Children has been doing this for several years, this is Schuyler’s first year having a Week of the Young Child as a social event. In 2021 the week was recognized and a proclamation signed, but no activities were planned.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

