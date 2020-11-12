Wendt following in his father's footsteps

It means a lot to newly-elected District 1 Colfax County Commissioner Terry Wendt to follow in his dad's footsteps, both with the County Board and farming.
Wendt, a Republican, defeated Lance Johnson, a Democrat, in the race for County Commissioner in the Nov. 3 general election Wendt received 906 votes to Johnson's 392.
“I just wish they could be here today but, unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Wendt said. “Mom and Dad both, they both instilled that work ethic, strong work ethic in us.”
Wendt was born to Earl and Joy in 1956, south of Leigh.
“My grandparents farmed here, my parents farmed here and I farm,” he said. “So it’s just been a long line of farmers in my family.”
It wasn’t required of him, but by the time he was in junior high, Wendt said he knew he wanted to be a farmer. Wendt was involved in 4-H as a child through which he met his wife, Spring, who grew up in neighboring Platte County.
“Her parents raised purebred shorthorns and we went over and bought some purebred shorthorns … for us to show,” he said. “I was probably only 10-years-old at the time and she’s the same age as I am, so I mean, it wasn’t like it was love at first sight at 10-years-old.”
Spring attended Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School in Columbus and was involved in athletics, he said. Wendt went to high school in Leigh and played football and basketball.
In 1975, he graduated from high school and his brother followed in 1976.
“Then in ’76, our grandfather approached my brother and me and asked if we’d want to go and rent 80 acres of his ground on shares,” Wendt said. “Of course my brother and I jumped at the opportunity to do that.”
This was Wendt’s start. Using their own funds, the brothers paid for the crop expenses and acquired cattle.
“Yes, we started out small but … gradually grew upon that and to where we’re at today … we’re not huge farmers compared to some guys,” he said. “I’m content with what I have and I enjoy my life, the lifestyle that we’ve led all these years.”
After graduating, Wendt attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to get his associate degree in agriculture.
“College was in the fall and over the winter months, so I still had my summers to do my farm work,” he said.
Wendt farms red corn, soybeans and alfalfa. He also has a cow-calf operation.
Spring went to nursing school in Omaha for three years and the two started dating in 1979. Wendt and Spring got married in May 1980 and have been married for over 40 years.
“(The farm) is a great way to bring a family up. We have two boys and a daughter and it was a great way for us to raise them,” he said. “They were involved in the farm as well. They were involved in 4-H and FFA.”
Now, Wendt is looking forward to his next chapter in life, even though he said he will still be farming.
Steve McKelvey, who has known Wendt for 35 years, said he thinks Wendt is very down to earth and level-headed.
Wendt will be really good on the board and his dad was as well, McKelvey noted.
“(He’ll) talk to anybody, do anything for anybody,” McKelvey said. “He’s very community-oriented … He’s just a good person all the way around, hardworking.”
Wendt added that his parents instilled in their children to give back to the community. Wendt said he has been on his church's council and the 4-H extension board, as well as other groups.
“Dad was county commissioner for eight years and being able to do something that he did, I mean it’s just like farming; he farmed and I farm so I mean it’s pretty gratifying,” he said. “I’m pretty proud.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
