Wendt following in his father's footsteps

Wendt farms red corn, soybeans and alfalfa. He also has a cow-calf operation.

Spring went to nursing school in Omaha for three years and the two started dating in 1979. Wendt and Spring got married in May 1980 and have been married for over 40 years.

“(The farm) is a great way to bring a family up. We have two boys and a daughter and it was a great way for us to raise them,” he said. “They were involved in the farm as well. They were involved in 4-H and FFA.”

Now, Wendt is looking forward to his next chapter in life, even though he said he will still be farming.

Steve McKelvey, who has known Wendt for 35 years, said he thinks Wendt is very down to earth and level-headed.

Wendt will be really good on the board and his dad was as well, McKelvey noted.

“(He’ll) talk to anybody, do anything for anybody,” McKelvey said. “He’s very community-oriented … He’s just a good person all the way around, hardworking.”