In today's world, journalist Judith Valente said, handling hard times is a more important topic than ever. Wars, seen, unseen and metaphorical, rage on every day, in every place.

"It seems every other week, there's some other police shooting of an unarmed African-American person, every week another mass shooting,"

Valente, an observer of this human condition, dove into the writings of two 20th-century authors and activists and decided to bring their perspectives to people through her gifts of writing and communication in a series she calls "Thomas Merton and Dorothy Day: Contemplative Wisdom for Crisis Times."

Valente will speak at a three-day retreat at the St. Benedict Center in Schuyler from July 28-30 on how to use what she calls "contemplative wisdom" to tackle these wars in the modern day. The three-day retreat, including a room and meals, costs $229.23 for one person or $214.05 each for a pair.

Valente will use themes from the writings of Thomas Merton and Dorothy Day, a monk and the founder of the Catholic Worker Movement, respectively, as well as the thoughts of some of those she has spoken to on previous retreats.

"Here in the United States its easy to forget there's a terrible war going on in Europe, probably the worst war in that continent since World War II," Valente said. "We also have a terrible scourge of gun violence in this country. Merton was one of the people who talked about gospel non-violence, conflict resolution through non-violence."

Merton and Day, Valente noted, were most active in the middle of the 20th century, with Day spanning to 1980 when she passed away. They were writing their ideas when things like racial violence and war seemed to be at their peak, but these problems persist and their words are ever relevant today.

"We'll delve into Merton's writings on race relations, which are so resonant with what's happening in our country with the Black Lives Matter movement, what some see as efforts to curtail voting rights, civil rights, human rights," Valente said. "Merton was writing about all of this in the '60s."

Valente, aside from being a speaker at similar retreats across the country, Valente was a correspondent on PBS-TV's "Religion and Ethics Newsweekly," senior correspondent for GLT Radio in Chicago and has written for the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, U.S. Catholic Magazine and the National Catholic Reporter, among many other things. She is also a Pulitzer nominee and has written several books, including one with her good friend, Brother Paul Qenon.

Father Thomas Leitner, director of the St. Benedict Center, said he brought Valente to the retreat center because, between her knowledge, personality and experience, he thought her message would appeal to a broad audience.

"The topic and her personality might be of interest to the wider public, that's why we brought her," Leitner said.

Leitner went on to say that he had read Valente's writing as well and thought her message of using faith in difficult times and using some of the techniques he and the other monks do to face life's challenges would resonate with attendees.

"I was aware of her writing, her story and how she is very busy and how it was a gift for her to go to St. Scholastica in Kansas and let them help to establish a rhythm in her life, how it was life-giving for her to pray, praying the psalms and scriptures changes life profoundly," Leitner said.

Valente said she is an ardent student of Merton and has been for some time. Her interest began when she was in college and she has now read most of his writings.

"I'm very interested in how can I live a contemplative life as a woman in a marriage, in the professional world, in a family light. Thomas Merton's been very helpful in seeing how I can engage in contemplative practices while still being an active person in the secular world," Valente said.

Her interest in Dorothy Day, her other inspiration in this retreat, began a few years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic when she, after having read Day's autobiography and anthologies of her letters and journals, attended a Zoom retreat by a Jim Forest. Forest, an author himself, had worked with Day and organized retreats based on her writings. Day and Forest's words connected with Valente deeply.

"This was during the beginning of the pandemic when we thought the roof was caving in. We were all thinking 'are we even going to live through this? With so many dying, here's Jim (Forest) giving a retreat on Dorothy Day called 'The Duty of Delight' and Day really believes that was one of our calls as Christians to engage in delight," Valente said.

Engaging in delight, Valente said, can be boiled down to finding beautiful things in any situation, a concept very close to Day even in her final moments.

"Dorothy Day would find beauty in small things. When she was confined to her room at the end of her life because her health was poor, she would look out the window and find a light in a small flower that bloomed overnight or something like that," Valente said.

That line of thinking, Valente said, helped her immensely during the pandemic, in a time where things were so uncertain and the future looked bleak. Finding beauty in the small things and engaging in delight had a profound effect on her life. In the context of how she plans to apply that to Merton's contemplative practices to help attendees manage crises and heal their world, she gave a quote from 19th-century Russian Author Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "The Idiot":

"The world will be saved by beauty," Valente said.