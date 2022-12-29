What happened: Changes in Schuyler and Colfax County in retrospective

Schuyler has seen some changes to its layout in the past year, from resurfaced roads to changes in leadership and infrastructure improvements.

City Administrator Will De Roos said when he thinks of changes in Schuyler, a few things come to mind immediately.

"[One big change was] extending Denver Street on the north side of town. We also finished our flap gate project that protects against flooding that our city has, the new road that has Bank of the Valley on it, we added that," De Roos said.

One key thing was the first round of improvements to the historic Oak Ballroom, a Schuyler staple. The original wood floors, which were far past replacement age, were replaced, and the wooden booths around the perimeter of the floor were removed or relocated.

"The Oak Ballroom renovation, which included the floors was a big thing, to renovate and restore it to its original condition," De Roos said.

Another significant renovation, De Roos added, is the upcoming upgrades to the Schuyler Police Station, which are still in the works.

"We have our police station renovation this year which is a momentous event. We've done small improvements over the years like training space, equipment. This one goes from the ground up to give them tools they need to be successful," De Roos said.

De Roos also noted the various park beautification efforts the city has put in place, smaller changes such as clearing brush and adding a fresh coat of paint to make the city's parks more enjoyable.

On the Colfax County level, the improvements of note were admittedly not showy or grandiose but important. Colfax County District 2 Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said probably the biggest thing was County Attorney Denise Kracl being appointed to the fifth judicial district as a judge. In terms of things that saw votes, a K-9 department working in the county and infrastructure topped his list, particularly two bridges on Dry Creek damaged in 2019.

"We were able to complete the replacement of the last two bridges damaged in the 2019 flood and we're continuing to update the county's infrastructure with old wooden bridges with concrete box culverts and steel culverts. That's a continuing thing," Grotelueschen said.

Grotelueschen said the thing he's most proud of is that the county has not spent too much money.

"I'm really proud of the fact that I can say, from the county perspective we haven't had to raise taxes in a four year period," Grotelueschen said.