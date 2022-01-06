What is economic development?

Economic development is a term that gets talked about a lot, but what does it mean to us in Schuyler and how does it impact our lives?

Economic development is the creation of wealth from which community benefits are realized. It is more than a jobs program; it is an investment in growing your economy and enhancing the prosperity and quality of life for all residents.

Economic development means different things to different people. On a broad scale, anything a community does to foster and create a healthy economy can fall under the auspice of economic development.

From a public perspective, local economic development involves the allocation of limited resources – land, labor, capital and entrepreneurship in a way that has a positive effect on the level of business activity, employment, income distribution patterns and fiscal solvency.

Economic development is a concerted effort on the part of the city council, county board and Schuyler Community Development to influence the direction of private sector investment toward opportunities that can lead to sustained economic growth. Sustained economic growth can provide sufficient incomes for the local labor force, profitable business opportunities for employers and tax revenues for maintaining an infrastructure to support this continued growth. There is no alternative to private sector investment as the engine for economic growth, but there are many initiatives that you can support to encourage investments where the community feels they are needed the most.

There are three approaches used to enhance local economic development. They are:

•Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) – enhancing existing businesses

•Business Expansion – (Business Owners Growth)

•Business Recruitment – encouraging the growth of new businesses

SCD does a BR&E program. We visit with local businesses to determine the needs, concerns and opportunities for growth. In 2021, we visited with seventeen businesses. We track what they need and work to implement programs and trainings to help. A business expansion can help a business sell more of the same, expand the range of products, sell something very different or just manage unexpected growth.

Finally, business recruitment. There are many ways we work to do business recruitment. It can range from direct mail to one-on-one contacts, cold calls, supplier chains, and businesses relationships. In addition, we partner with Nebraska Public Power District and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in trade shows and prospect proposals. To be in this competitive game, we need buildings, industrial sites, commercial sites, a skilled workforce, good job training programs and strong community support. We submit proposals on these types of projects along with many other communities across Nebraska and other states. Then we also need to factor in the “welcome mat” in place at the doorsteps of companies doing business. Our local businesses must support our efforts, along with the city, county and state. Some of these attributes are measurable, such as the tax burden, and some of this is more of a subjective gut feel regarding which community is the most eager and welcoming, the best able to make helpful introductions on the local level and the most willing to go the extra mile in incentives and training programs.

If you would like to learn more about economic development in Schuyler, check out the schuylerdevelopment.net web page. If you have a contact or know of a business that has an expansion or relocation on their horizon, let us know.

Cheryl Brandenburgh is the economic development director for Schuyler Community Development.

