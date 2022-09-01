What's going on: Labor Day events in Schuyler

Labor Day is always jam-packed with things to do in Schuyler. From the parade to Bands in the Backyard to the street dance with Lemon Fresh Day, this year is no exception.

Labor Day weekend kicks off with Bands in the Backyard on Aug. 2 with performances by Tri-City Trio, behind the library on 19th Street starting at 7 p.m.

The library will hold book walks the entire weekend, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, where participants can walk and read as a group. One of the book walks on Aug. 3 will be accompanied by the local T. Rex from 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 3, the Dueling Pianos will be playing at the Oak Ballroom from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Alumni volleyball and soccer will take place all day at Schuyler Central High School.

The "Kids on the Block" event from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 4 came as a fun activity for kids over the weekend. Bubbles, balloon animals, putt-putt golf and glitter tattoos will keep the kids entertained on the corner of 12th Avenue and B Street.

"There’s volleyball and golf and soccer for alumni people but not necessarily for their spouses or kids," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka said with so many events aimed at adults on Labor Day, this one's for the children.

"We named it 'Kids on The Block' because we wanted to maybe highlight some of the downtown businesses and their kindness, they donated toward this event," Jedlicka added.

Alumni golf will go all day on Sept. 4, capped by a street dance with Lemon Fresh Day, an Omaha cover band who play all across the state, starting at 9 p.m. Schuyler Schools Foundation Volunteer Sandy Seckman said this is the first year they've held the dance as a street dance.

"The school foundation and the chamber come together for the Labor Day dance. We're moving it to the street this year to make it a little more fun," Seckman said. "We thought 'Let's make it a little different' and we think even if it's not very nice out, it'll go well."

Labor Day, Sept. 5, the Center, The Library Events Center and the Knights of Columbus will have food and drink options available. The Schuyler Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 3-5 p.m. before and after the parade.

Before the parade this year, there will be a kiddie parade, where children have their own time to shine from 1-1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., the official Labor Day parade begins.

Seckman, who has lived in Schuyler her whole life, said the best part of the festivities isn't any one part but the gathering of friends and family over the whole weekend.

"It seems to bring back a lot of hometown people on Labor Day with the golf tournament, class reunion, the parade, there are a lot of alumni," Seckman said. "It's just everyone coming home, seeing past alumni and family. It's fun to see everyone in the community again."