Everyone, especially kindergarten teacher Ann Sobota, was surprised when there was one more item at the end of Schuyler Elementary School's winter sports assembly.

Sobota was named Teacher of the Year by the Nebraska Farm Bureau for her work in educating her students about agriculture with fun, engaging activities.

"I just feel really honored and appreciative. I'm really excited to share more with my students about what this whole award means," Sobota said.

Sobota, whose husband is a sixth-generation farmer, has integrated activities such as a pen-pal arrangement, field trips and demonstrations in the classroom to teach her students about the things that go into the food they eat. She also discusses the various jobs they could have in agriculture when they're older.

"A lot of our students just don't know about agriculture and it's good to incorporate that and provide students with those experiences," Sobota said. "We live in a rural community and a lot don't know a lot about it so it's nice to give them that opportunity."

As an example, Sobota said she had a lesson about apple trees and the life cycle of apples, where she brought in apples for the students. In March, she added, they will visit the Creston Dairy Farm as well.

Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the winner is chosen from a list of names and the teachers are ranked based on their involvement in and out of the classroom and how well they involve subject matter into their curriculum.

"Our Teacher of the Year Award is given to a teacher who incorporates ag all year long into the classroom and does a great job of doing a bunch of hands-on activities and getting students to learn about ag and how it's important to everyday life," Shreve said.

The award is open to any licensed teacher in Nebraska who integrates agriculture into core subjects for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The subject matter, Shreve said, isn't exclusive to older or younger students.

"It's so important for students to learn about agriculture at any age because we all eat food so it's important to make that connection and understand where it comes from so we grow up knowing that and become good citizens and make wise choices," Shreve said.

Sobota said with her award comes the opportunity to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Orlando, Florida, this summer. Here, attendees will discuss and learn more ways to implement agriculture into education for all ages.

"I just started doing this last year, participating in the program. We live in a rural area and a lot of kids don’t know about agriculture, so I wanted to talk to them about agriculture," Sobota said. "I really appreciate it, it's nice to be recognized for something to help my students. I was just very surprised."