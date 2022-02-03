Whitetails banquet helps support Schuyler causes

An area group that supports various causes in Schuyler held an annual event on Jan. 29 to continue supporting nonprofits.

The Central Nebraska Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited held its yearly banquet at the Columbus American Legion. The group is based in Columbus but continually gives to Schuyler causes.

Whitetails Unlimited is a national nonprofit founded in 1982 whose goal is conservation, according to its website.

Most recently, Whitetails donated funds to Schuyler Fire-Rescue and the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive, during which toy and food items are collected for families and children in need during the holiday season. Whitetails group members also regularly volunteer during the drive’s distribution day, which is held in December. A few months ago, Whitetails also supported the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office’s Pink Patch Project, which raises money for a nonprofit cancer support organization.

The majority of funds raised by the Central Nebraska chapter stays local.

“We do a lot of different things with our money,” said Whitetails Unlimited Regional Director Saul Soltero. “We raise money for conservation. We've given money to the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive. We've given money to the Schuyler volunteer fire department, we give money to the Columbus Police Department. We do a lot of youth sports, a lot of veterans events. So the money goes a long way.”

The banquet saw a good crowd on Jan. 29 and there were plenty of opportunities to win prizes, participate in the silent auction and enjoy a catered meal.

“We have lots of games and guns,” Soltero said. “By the looks of we're going to give away about 50 guns tonight. So it's a nice celebration of the Second Amendment.”

And, by the look of all the event attendees filling the American Legion, the group was well supported on Jan. 29.

“We sold out at 320 (tickets),” Soltero added. “So that's good, it's a great crowd. We're excited about that.”

Whitetails head committee member Adam Lindgren noted that this year’s banquet was one of the most attended ones.

“We've had the most people in the room we've ever had,” Lindgren said. “It's been a good night. People seem to be having fun. It's good to see everybody coming out and enjoying themselves.”

Some of those attending the banquet included members of Schuyler Fire-Rescue. Firefighter Joey Kroeger said he regularly attends the annual event.

“We've got a good group of people that we come with every year and it's good to get out here, raise money for the future deer hunters and for us ourselves that are deer hunters. And we know where the money is going, it's staying local,” Kroeger said.

Kroeger also noted the recent donation Whitetails made to the rescue squad.

“It was a pretty substantial donation and it helps big time we're able to buy gear, new nozzles for trucks,” he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

