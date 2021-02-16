WORKING TOGETHER: School district lends hand with program

SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said Gengler emailed him Feb. 10, explaining the situation.

“I told her that if there was food for our community that we would take it and we’d figure out how to do it,” Hoesing said.

The school district picked up the food boxes up between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the United Way in Columbus. Hoesing then contacted the technology office for the school district.

“(I) asked them to put out a call, a text, to our parents stating that we would have food from the United Way and I think that the text said it was dairy, fresh fruit, meat,” he said.

Hoesing didn’t want to distribute the boxes at schools because it is “kind of chaotic” near schools around dismissal time. He asked Gengler if they could utilize her church.