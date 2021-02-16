WORKING TOGETHER: School district lends hand with program

Schuyler Community Schools recently distributed 300 boxes of food.
The Rev. Sarah Gengler of First Presbyterian Church had been contacted to see if Schuyler could use 1,200 food boxes. She set aside 300 boxes and found a home for the other 900 through the Columbus Area United Way.
“All I want to do is help and sometimes, especially during the pandemic, it feels like we’re not able to do enough, but being able to help 300 families in Schuyler was a pretty amazing feeling,” Gengler said.
The endeavor had been part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) COVID-19 food distribution project called Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Started in May, it uses pre-existing networks to distribute the food. Farmers to Families is now in its fifth round of purchasing and distribution, which is set to conclude at the end of April.
The cold weather had been a concern but Schuyler Community Schools stepped up, she added.
SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said Gengler emailed him Feb. 10, explaining the situation.
“I told her that if there was food for our community that we would take it and we’d figure out how to do it,” Hoesing said.
The school district picked up the food boxes up between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the United Way in Columbus. Hoesing then contacted the technology office for the school district.
“(I) asked them to put out a call, a text, to our parents stating that we would have food from the United Way and I think that the text said it was dairy, fresh fruit, meat,” he said.
Hoesing didn’t want to distribute the boxes at schools because it is “kind of chaotic” near schools around dismissal time. He asked Gengler if they could utilize her church.
The district held a drive-through pick-up, and Hoesing had members of the custodial staff, technology staff and food service staff, as well as volunteers, who wanted to come help distribute the food.
“We ended up giving away 300 boxes of food. Each car got one box of food and a gallon of milk,” he added. “The patrons were very grateful.”
The distribution started 15 minutes early from the scheduled 2 p.m. start time because there were so many cars. It went on until around 4:30, and they even had to turn away some people.
“Even though it was cold, my staff had a lot of fun helping,” he said. “I think anytime you can help people out, it leaves you feeling pretty good.”
It’s amazing whenever something works out to benefit not only Schuyler, Gengler said, but also 900 other families.
“The cold weather has been a concern all week long,” she said. “Without (Schuyler Community Schools’) help, it wouldn’t have happened. There’s hope that we’ll be able to do this again but it will all depend on availability of boxes.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net