Skill competitions are a common activity for Family, Community and Career Leaders of America (FCCLA) members, but taking home a title makes them a little more memorable.

Earlier this year, the Schuyler Central High School FCCLA chapter had several students compete in Students Taking Action with Recognition (S.T.A.R.) events, with Josue Fuentes and Vivi Anne Sayer taking home titles in baking and fashion construction and Alex Aldana taking runner-up in fashion construction.

Gina Alba, chapter president, said the S.T.A.R. events are a passion project and that those competing have to be serious about their work or they simply won't get anywhere with it.

"That project's all on you. If you don't put the work in you're not going to get the results. You're going to get out of it what you're willing to put into it," Alba said. "Josue and Vivi, they are both really passionate about their S.T.A.R. events like Josue is going to go into culinary and Vivi has a passion for sewing, she's been doing it for years."

Fuentes said, for his category, the event was set up similarly to a lot of baking shows. Competitors had a collective three hours to collect ingredients and bake whatever the category was. His winning piece and magnum opus was a birthday cake.

The organization, Fuentes said, has provided him a lot of possibilities over the years to learn and further his future career.

"FCCLA is an organization that offers endless opportunities to grasp and discover other career opportunities and ways to help your community and the people around you," Fuentes said.

He plans to open his own bakery some day and, while he had previously intended to go to culinary school, is focusing more on the business side of the industry first. His achievements in baking, he said, didn't amount to much in the way of scholarships but look impressive on resumes and feel good to have earned.

"It felt a little special once I actually talked to colleges, when I went to Metropolitan (Community College) and was talking about scholarship opportunities and asked if being state champ is something I could get money for they said there's not necessarily something for it, but it makes me look good, makes me look like I have a genuine interest in the industry," Fuentes said.

Alba said that, while the chapter is still young yet, she anticipates Schuyler will continue to represent at state and bring home pretty regular wins. As chapter president and state vice president of programs, Alba said she would encourage anyone who may be on the fence about joining FCCLA to give it a try.

"It gives you some opportunities being in a sport or a fine arts team does where you get to meet people from different backgrounds at school, go to conferences and meet people from across the state," Alba said. "The fun thing is everyone else has a shared interest in those family sciences."

Fuentes and Sayer will go on to represent Schuyler at the national conference in Denver in July.