Despite some heat and humidity, thousands braved the elements to journey to Clarkson over the June 24-25 weekend to participate in a heritage event like no other. Czech Days, a 60-year tradition, celebrates Czech and Slovak heritage in Nebraska with food, music, dancing and the crowning of royalty.

Festivities kicked off on June 23 with a carnival, food, music and a comedy routine by Nebraska Comedian Kris Covi. Rob Brabec, who organized the event, said that, while the committee tries to keep true to tradition, they also bring something new in once in a while.

"We have a lot of good Czech foods, a beer garden with Czech beers, we also have a wine tasting Saturday afternoon," Brabec said. "There's little things we add here and there, but for the most part, it stays the same."

Czech Days finds its roots in the early 1960s. Dale Gentzler, who passed in 2018, worked for the railroad and came to town for his job. When the rail depot closed, he began looking at other career prospects and saw a pharmacy in town he could turn into a drugstore, according to Ruth Waters with the Clarkson Historical Society.

"He wasn't from here, he wasn't Czech. He said 'I was thinking about it, we need a day where we have polka music, have all the bars open, just have a get-together and call it Czech Days,'" Waters said. "One of the guys said to go for it, so Dale, he bit into it, talked to some of the commercial club and got it going."

The original Czech Days, Waters said, consisted of just the things Gentzler had suggested. There was polka music, some traditional dancing, food and the bars were open for the whole weekend.

"There wasn't much. They had concerts, a travelogue of slides of Czechoslovakia scenery and pictures, 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' a welcome address, an accordion piece. It was pretty simplified for the first one and they just added on," Waters said.

Cami Kotouc, from Omaha, was named Miss Nebraska Czech-Slovak Queen at the festivities. According to second runner-up for the title Cecilia Minchow, the girls competing work hard for their title, having to understand a great deal of Czech/Slovak politics, events, history and culture while also being able to compete in a talent competition, make it through interviews and be able to present themselves on stage.

Kotouc got her start fairly recently when her father, who was involved with Czech-Slovak culture club in the past, told her about the pageant and what a great opportunity it would be for her. Preparation, she said, is involved but she enjoys it. She also takes classes on Czech-Slovak history at college in Massachusetts.

"I do a lot of mock interviews either with myself or someone else. I love talking with people so I have a lot of practice. I did a lot of research on current events, researched a lot of those throughout the whole year for Czech class. It's very interesting," Kotouc said.

Kotouc said she's grateful to be part of the pageant and to compete alongside the other girls. Her favorite part is the preservation of traditional storytelling, which keeps the Czech culture going.

"That is such a pivotal part of every aspect of Czech-Slovak culture. I think in order to keep the culture alive, you need to have vivid stories for all ages, no matter the age gaps, because everyone loves a good story," Kotouc said.