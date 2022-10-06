York Czechfest to honor the late Jean Lamp

The late Jean Lamp, who was an enthusiastic Czech fan and a Schuyler native, will be honored on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the annual Czechfest in York. The tribute will take place during opening ceremonies at noon at the Holthus Convention Center, which is located just south of York.

Jean, who died April 15, 2022, after a lengthy illness, will be remembered for her jolly personality as well as her enthusiasm for all things Czech.

Jean (Krula) Lamp was born in 1940 on the family farm northeast of Schuyler. She graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1957 and received a master’s degree in teaching in 1974. Jean taught grade school in Schuyler and Richland in Colfax County and McCool Junction in York County. Two husbands preceded her in death: Ronald Nelson in 1961 and Joseph Volenec in 1970. At the time of her death, Jean had been married to Arman Lamp for nearly 48 years.

She was a co-founder and the first president of the Nebraska Czechs of York. And she was active in numerous local and state Czech organizations as an officer, delegate and volunteer for various events.

Jean taught Czech language lessons at monthly York meetings. She loved to cook and helped make dozens of Czech dumplings for the annual Czechfest. She was well-known for her delicious kolaches which were gifted to many worthy recipients. She loved playing Czech music on the piano and the accordion and was a frequent participant in accordion jams throughout the state.

Admission to the York Czechfest is free. The event will begin with coffee and kolaches (for a fee) in the Holthus Center lobby from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. An accordion jam will kick off the events in the ballroom at 10 a.m.

A Czech dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fee. It will include roast pork loin or Czech wieners with dumplings, sauerkraut and all the trimmings. A kid’s meal will also be available at a reduced price for children.

York Czech Queen Alisha Vavra of Gresham, along with other area Czech queens, will be introduced at 12:30 p.m. Alisha will be wearing an authentic Moravian kroj (Czech outfit). Several of the queens will perform their talent.

Guests will dance to the Milligan Czech Brass Band from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Vendor booths showcasing Czech glassware, garnet jewelry and handmade items will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A silent auction will also be held in the ballroom.

Children’s events will be conducted throughout the afternoon in one of the breakout rooms. Beginning accordion lessons and Czech language instruction will be available in the breakout rooms during the event.

Those with questions may contact event chairperson Dave Vavra at 308-380-7225, club president JoAnn Kuester at 402-366-1928, or club treasurer Pat Carpenter at 402-362-3508.

The York Czechfest is funded in part by a grant from the York County Visitor’s Bureau.