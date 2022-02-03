Youth - February 3

UNO announces lists

The University of Nebraska-Omaha has announced its chancellor’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who qualified for the chancellor's list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed. Students who qualified for the dean's list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Locally those students are:

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Schuyler: Anna Rocheford, Jose Miguel Guzman

DEAN’S LIST

Howells: Riley Elisabeth Pokorny

Schuyler: Jocelyn Guadalupe Tena Vigil, Kevin Quezada, Logan Johnson, Luis Padilla Adame, Perla Beatrice Ramirez, Preston Anderson, Reagan Folda, Sarai Avila, Sayra Escobar

Wayne State dean’s list

Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the dean's list for exemplary academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester. Students listed on the dean's list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Clarkson: Abbigail Brabec, Stephanie Dostal*, Cara Dvorak*, Amber Novotny, Brittney Urbanek*

Howells: Connor Blum*, Jordyn Brester*, Lexie Brester*, Jadyn Burenheide*, Logan Fiala*, Jillian Grovijohn, Ryan Macholan, Cassandra Pieper*

Leigh: Sydney Folken, Haden Held, Payje Rayback

Schuyler: Elvin Arevalo*, Bethany Black, Madyson Cech, Lizbeth Chirino-Valora, Zachary Chromy, Lesley Encarnacion, Laura Genchi, Kyle Jedlicka, Jakub Langemeier*, Thomas Marxsen*, Jessica Ramos*, Baylie Reil*, Katelynn Stodieck, Jonathan Vazquez, Drew Whisenant*, Alexis Wilch*

