Huskers named to spring Deans' List

LINCOLN -- Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Among the students earning honors are the following from area communities: Clarkson - MaGyver Steven Brabec, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science; Korbin Kudera, agronomy; Dodge - Carter Mikeal Jensen, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Nolan Ryan Lund, civil engineering; Howells - Carter Bracht, biochemistry; Emily Rose Ritzdorf, architectural engineering; Logan Zachary Becher, political science; Shelby Jane Fuhr, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Richland - Maeghan Faith Pieper, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Rogers -William Aaron Semerad, construction management; Schuyler - Kasey Christopher Brabec, psychology; Connor Patrick Flynn, actuarial science and finance; Karen Janelly Gonzalez, child, youth and family studies; Emily Lynn Malina, secondary English (7-12) and speech (7-12); Claire Madeline Martin, microbiology; Yamilet Naomi Nevarez, finance; Justin Matthew Zoucha, agronomy.