Escobar receives Young Artist Award

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 23rd annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and emerging media.

Among those receiving an award is Melissa Escobar of Schuyler Central. Escobar received an award for visual art.

Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Nebraska Young Artist Awards day of activities originally scheduled for April 8 has been canceled. Students will receive their award by mail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0