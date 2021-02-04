The following area students were named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students (grade point average of 4.0 while being enrolled for at least six credit hours): Clarkson - Emma Labenz.

The following area students were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students (grade point average of 3.75 while being enrolled for at least six credit hours): Dodge - Erin Franzluebbers.

UNO announces chancellor's, dean's lists

OMAHA -- More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The following area students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Clarkson – Kara Brichacek; Schuyler – Rebecca Folda, Jailene Ramirez.

Area students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Dodge – Hunter Poland, Taylor Ruskamp; Richland – Rylee Stevenson; Schuyler – Giselle Adame, Preston Anderson, Roxana Gurrola, Brooke Horejsi, Iris Medina, Laura Perez Lopez, Anna Rocheford, Jackson Settles, Erik Tenavigil, Christopher Valadez, Madelyne Wolfe.

