Alvarez earns TRIO scholarship
Three Central Community College students have received a $500 TRIO Leaders Award scholarship. This year’s scholarship winners includes Joel Alvarez, a Columbus Campus student from Schuyler.
The TRIO/Student Support Services (TRIO/SSS) program awards the scholarship annually to TRIO/SSS students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and submitted an essay about rising above obstacles to reach their educational goals. The TRIO/SSS program helps first-generation and low-income students with a demonstrated academic need overcome barriers to their dreams. The program also is open to students with documented physical or learning disabilities.
Northeast announces honor lists
NORFOLK -- Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2020 semester.
The following area students were named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students (4.0 grade point average for at least 12 credit hours): Clarkson - Kristi Dinslage, Molly Langhorst; Dodge - Tonya Brester; Howells - Jessi Brester; Leigh - Kaycee Grotelueschen; Schuyler - Delvin Amaya, Jaime Lira.
The following area students were named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students (3.75 grade point average while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours): Clarkson - Hannah Bayer, Kobe Indra, Jonathan Yosten; Dodge - Zachary Lund, Kierra Stewart; Howells - Alyssa Coufal, Kade Hegemann; Schuyler - Mario Encarnacion, Kyle Horejsi, Benjamin Kment, Abner Perez.
The following area students were named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students (grade point average of 4.0 while being enrolled for at least six credit hours): Clarkson - Emma Labenz.
The following area students were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students (grade point average of 3.75 while being enrolled for at least six credit hours): Dodge - Erin Franzluebbers.
UNO announces chancellor's, dean's lists
OMAHA -- More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The following area students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Clarkson – Kara Brichacek; Schuyler – Rebecca Folda, Jailene Ramirez.
Area students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Dodge – Hunter Poland, Taylor Ruskamp; Richland – Rylee Stevenson; Schuyler – Giselle Adame, Preston Anderson, Roxana Gurrola, Brooke Horejsi, Iris Medina, Laura Perez Lopez, Anna Rocheford, Jackson Settles, Erik Tenavigil, Christopher Valadez, Madelyne Wolfe.