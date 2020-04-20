Area students receive scholarships from UNL

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 university-wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million. Area students who received scholarships include the following: Clarkson - Sawyer Kappel, Husker Traditions; Howells-Dodge - Madyson Cech, Husker Power; Kendall Coleman, Regents; Michaela Hegemann, Chancellor's Leadership and Husker Traditions; Alex Recker, Husker Power; Lukas Rocheford, Husker Power; Nina Vogel, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Chad Young, Husker Power; Schuyler Central - Daniella Alarcon, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Roxana Galdamez, Husker Power; Nolan Healy, Regents; Ashley Hernandez, Husker Power; Kinzie Petersen, Husker Power; Jessica Sorsen, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement.