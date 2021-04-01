Zero waste of COVID-19 vaccines seen in Schuyler

Residents, business owners and volunteers are all showing up to help out with area COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
After there were more no-shows than normal at several clinics last week, area residents came to the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler for vaccines to make sure there was zero waste.
The week of March 22, 1,100 shots were given in three full days, Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps noted. The days were Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“(It feels) pretty good (to have no waste),” Arps said. “Connie Peters from CHI, she does a very good job. She has a backup list of people that signed up for it a while ago … we contacted some people here, too, that had some … health issues.”
Last week, some Cargill staff received COVID shots at a Cargill Meat Solutions vaccine clinic. There were interpreters there as well, Arps noted. The clinic took place at the Oak Ballroom, 301 Colfax St.
“There’s no way we would have got it done without these interpreters,” he said.
The Cargill vaccinations took place at the same time as the plant was idled for scheduled maintenance, East-Central District Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers told the Sun.
First dose shots have been administered to those that want them for all Cargill operations in the health district, Sepers wrote in a March 29 email to the Sun. There are Cargill operations in Schuyler, Columbus and Albion, he noted.
“Then we’ve been contacting some of the local businesses,” he noted. “Some of the businesses here were sponsoring lunches.”
Many in the area have also been volunteering, including Glee Kracl.
Kracl has lived in the area for almost 48 years.
She helps register people, giving them the forms and asking if they are getting their first or second shot. She makes sure their COVID-19 card is filled out and directs them to a chair where they can wait to get vaccinated.
“I have been on the receiving end of many gifts of time and presence,” Kracl noted. “So I would like to have a chance to do something for people in my community.”
Kracl has been following the COVID-19 guidelines pretty tightly and said she’s been glad to be able to help, as it is rewarding.
Some people are relieved, she said, to get their second shot.
“They’re just glad to be vaccinated,” she added.
They’re always looking for volunteers, Kracl said, and anyone who wants to can call the hospital.
Statewide, 20.9% of those 16 years and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard as of Monday afternoon. In the East-Central District Health Department, 18.39% of those 16 years and older have been vaccinated, out of 40,394 residents older than 16.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.