Zero waste of COVID-19 vaccines seen in Schuyler

“Then we’ve been contacting some of the local businesses,” he noted. “Some of the businesses here were sponsoring lunches.”

Many in the area have also been volunteering, including Glee Kracl.

Kracl has lived in the area for almost 48 years.

She helps register people, giving them the forms and asking if they are getting their first or second shot. She makes sure their COVID-19 card is filled out and directs them to a chair where they can wait to get vaccinated.

“I have been on the receiving end of many gifts of time and presence,” Kracl noted. “So I would like to have a chance to do something for people in my community.”

Kracl has been following the COVID-19 guidelines pretty tightly and said she’s been glad to be able to help, as it is rewarding.

Some people are relieved, she said, to get their second shot.

“They’re just glad to be vaccinated,” she added.

They’re always looking for volunteers, Kracl said, and anyone who wants to can call the hospital.