Nine Jags set sites on big seasons

"He’s a tough enough kid where he finished it out through the playoffs," Jones said. "He’s a little banged up so he’s been champing at the bit. He’s been riding an exercise bike more than he wants. He’s working his way back onto the mat. We’re going to make sure he’s ready to go.

"Obviously, as a junior with having a great year last year, and I think he felt like he was good enough to hit the medal stand last year, was one match short. I know he’s very motivated to finish higher this year. He’s a tough kid and sets high goals."

Bayer battled adversity all of last season including wrestling up multiple weight classes. He still managed to come one match away from a medal at state.

Bayer started the year at 160 pounds at his home invite then wasn't back on the mat until two months later. He earned his way to state with a 195-pound title at the district meet before going 2-2 in Omaha. Jones believes Bayer could be in for a big year in 2020.