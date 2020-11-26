Nine Jags set sites on big seasons

The Howells-Dodge wrestling room will be a little less crowded this year as the Jaguars welcome in just nine wrestlers preparing for the upcoming season. That's two fewer than each of the previous two years, one less than 2017 and the fewest since 2015.
But of course, those nine are intent on making the most of their opportunities, even if those opportunities remain somewhat uncertain as the season approaches.
"Well, so far we’re just kind of getting started and adjusted to the changes in terms of not knowing exactly what’s going to happen in terms of the season," head coach Brian Jones said. "We’re focused on what we can control, preparing for our first invites."
Howells-Dodge returns two state qualifiers - junior Levi Belina and sophomore Jestin Bayer.
Belina was one match short of a medal at state last year and finished the season with a 46-7 record. He is coming off an injury in football season, but Jones said he is optimistic he'll be ready for the season.
Belina wrestled in the title match in every tournament Howells-Dodge attended last season - winning six gold medals including a district title. He comes into training banged up from football but expected to recover quickly.
"He’s a tough enough kid where he finished it out through the playoffs," Jones said. "He’s a little banged up so he’s been champing at the bit. He’s been riding an exercise bike more than he wants. He’s working his way back onto the mat. We’re going to make sure he’s ready to go.
"Obviously, as a junior with having a great year last year, and I think he felt like he was good enough to hit the medal stand last year, was one match short. I know he’s very motivated to finish higher this year. He’s a tough kid and sets high goals."
Bayer battled adversity all of last season including wrestling up multiple weight classes. He still managed to come one match away from a medal at state.
Bayer started the year at 160 pounds at his home invite then wasn't back on the mat until two months later. He earned his way to state with a 195-pound title at the district meet before going 2-2 in Omaha. Jones believes Bayer could be in for a big year in 2020.
"Just a phenomenally talented kid," Jones said. "A wonderful kid. Had about as much adversity as I’ve had a kid experience in one season last year. He’s going to wrestle 170 for us, and I asked him to bump up and wrestle 195 last year.
"He went in and wrestled one tournament before district, wrestled districts, won a district tournament at 195. That catapulted our team to a district title, went down to state completely undersized and was one match away from a medal. He’s a special kid, a special talent and he’s going to be solid."
Howells-Dodge will only have one senior on the team - Trevor Jedlicka. He'll be looking to get back to the state tournament after qualifying as a freshman.
"Last year he was a little banged up," Jones said. "He’s been a 20-match winner for us since freshman year. This year it’s time to step it up and finish the career he wants to have. I think he’s ready for a great season."
Other returning wrestlers include Jacob Hegemann, Tyson Coufal and Cole Grovijohn.
The Jaguars also bring in three freshmen that Jones has high hopes for - Lane Belina, Austin Hegemann and Gage Stutzman.
"I’ve got plenty of kids I have high hopes for, realistic expectations that I have in the back of my head," Jones said. "I think about the optimum scenarios. Tyson Coufal last year had concussions, we held him out, we did what we thought was right. He’s looking really good right now.
"Even Jacob Hegemann. He’s the type of kid that’s it’s kind of a breakout season between the sophomore and junior year. You can see a little change in a kid whether it’s maturity or things like that. I’m hoping for Jacob to have a great junior year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
