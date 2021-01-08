No mat rust for Warriors

COLUMBUS - It had been 20 days since the last time Schuyler last wrestled in a live competition. But the time away didn't seem to affect the Warriors who went 6-3 in actual matches wrestled to win 62-10 over Columbus Scotus on the road on Jan. 7.

The Shamrocks led 7-6 after picking up victories at 170 and 195 but Schuyler won the next 10 weights eliminating any chance of a Scotus upset.

"First match for us after the break. I thought we wrestled really well coming out of the break," head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "That was the first match for a lot of our guys. I was really happy with how we performed coming out and being able to wrestle."

Junior Edgar Diego and senior Daniel Jerez picked up forfeits at 182 and 220 to give Schyler a 12-7 lead before junior heavyweight Bryan Romero picked up the first Warrior win of the evening, pinning senior Evan Ruskamp in the first period.

Junior Ivan Perez won via forfeit at 106.