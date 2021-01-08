No mat rust for Warriors

COLUMBUS - It had been 20 days since the last time Schuyler last wrestled in a live competition. But the time away didn't seem to affect the Warriors who went 6-3 in actual matches wrestled to win 62-10 over Columbus Scotus on the road on Jan. 7.
The Shamrocks led 7-6 after picking up victories at 170 and 195 but Schuyler won the next 10 weights eliminating any chance of a Scotus upset.
"First match for us after the break. I thought we wrestled really well coming out of the break," head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "That was the first match for a lot of our guys. I was really happy with how we performed coming out and being able to wrestle."
Junior Edgar Diego and senior Daniel Jerez picked up forfeits at 182 and 220 to give Schyler a 12-7 lead before junior heavyweight Bryan Romero picked up the first Warrior win of the evening, pinning senior Evan Ruskamp in the first period.
Junior Ivan Perez won via forfeit at 106.
Freshman Trey Svatora picked up a 4-0 win over sophomore Paul Littlefield at 113. He scored a takedown in the first and a takedown in the third.
Sophomore Brayan Romero pinned junior Tyler Cline in the second period at 120. Romero led 16-3 at the time of the pin.
Freshman Jesus Hernandez pinned freshman Gabe Gassen in 27 seconds at 126.
Senior Freddy Basilio received and forfeit at 132.
Senior Jesus Carrasco pinned freshman Rudy Brunkhorst in the third period after leading 14-2.
"I thought I did pretty good," Carrasco said. "I know he got me a couple times, but I'm going to keep working on it and keep trying to see if I can get him quicker. I thought I did okay."
Carrasco said his goal is to medal at state this year.
Senior Jonathon Gonzalez won via forfeit at 145.
Sophomore Diego Maganda defeated senior Grant Neville by techfall winning 24-9.
"They bumped their 145 pounder up to wrestler Diego Maganda," Hlavac said. "I thought that was a really good match for him to get to wrestle coming after the break."
Scotus won the last match at 160.
"Things I thought we did well with, one I thought we were in pretty decent wrestling shape right now," Hlavac said. "We're in good shape. I think we're tough on the top. We ride kids hard. We turn, we work for pins.
"One area that I think we need to improve on is probably our bottom. Just holding good position on the bottom. That's something we can always improve in no matter what. Bottom is something we can always improve in. Just slowly moving up and moving to get better all the time would be good for us."
Schuyler is in action next on Saturday at the Oakland-Craig Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net