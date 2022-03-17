Nominate your favorite nurse

When Kelly Muchmore takes her children to the doctor’s office, the nurses are the ones who stand out to her. They ask about school, day care and more – they know the kiddos just as well as the doctor does, she noted.

“A lot of these nurses you see on a regular basis – you see them in public, you see them in the doctor's office and they get to know you and your family,” said the director of local sales and marketing for The Schuyler Sun/ The Columbus Telegram/ Banner-Press. “They’re our frontline workers who have to deal with everything, day in and day out. Especially with the pandemic and everything. They were the ones going countless hours helping everybody. It’s nice to give them recognition for what they do.”

For the second year, The Schuyler Sun will be honoring nurses in its “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” publication. Nominations are currently being collected, and the community is encouraged to participate. The last day to nominate a nurse is March 21.

Lee Enterprises has been honoring nurses for a number of years, Muchmore said. Last year was the first year The Schuyler Sun participated – there were 11 winners among many nominations.

The honorees were featured in the newspaper and received a printed, framed version of that page along with a gift certificate to Slumberland.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Muchmore noted that the nurses are right on the frontlines. This was all taken into account when it was decided to take part in the nurses publication. Nursing is a demanding field, she pointed out.

Anyone can nominate a nurse who has made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one. Nominations can be made through the Telegram’s website – columbustelegram.com. In the main menu – under entertainment there is a tab listed as “Contests and promotions.” Or visit, https://bit.ly/3tT3rfZ.

Once you click that tab, a form is available for the nominator to fill out. If there are aspects of the form that you do not have information for, Muchmore said once the nomination is received, the ad team will be available to help track the information down.

“It’s a nice way to recognize people within our community that may not be recognized for their accomplishments because to them, they are just doing their everyday job,” Muchmore said. “We want to recognize these nurses who have given so much.”

The whole Telegram office is preparing for the publication.

“We are very excited to be highlighting the great nurses in the Columbus Area,” said Carrie Colburn, publisher of The Schuyler Sun/ The Columbus Telegram/ Banner-Press. “We have all been impacted by a great nurse at one point or another so it is very rewarding to spend some time focusing on all the care and compassion they bring to the community through this project.”

For more information about the publication, visit the Telegram website listed above, or call the office at 402-564-2741.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0