Oak Ballroom holds open house

Last Saturday, an open house was held for Schuyler residents to see the changes made to the Oak Ballroom.

The first priority was the removal of the booths and flooring. The booths, which many associate with the building, are not original. Their removal allows for up to 570 people in the building at a time. It also opens up the area by the fireplace for parties, weddings and quinceañeras.

The flooring was past its “expiration date” bordering on 50-years-old, according to City Administrator Will De Roos, and well-past the 20-year lifespan attributed to these types of gymnasium or dance hall floors.

For cosmetic changes, strings of Edison bulbs were draped along the support ties crisscrossing the ceiling, the stage was painted and the bathrooms were almost completely gutted.

The ballroom was designed by Nebraska native Emiel Christensen. Construction began in 1937 using oak trees from the Platte River and stone from the local Wells, Abbott, Neiman Mill which was lost in a fire four years prior to construction. According to the National Register of Historic Places, these factors contributed to the "vernacular" style of the building.

At its 1939 opening, the attendees were treated to a performance by Lawrence Welk and his orchestra. Welk later praised the building’s regality and its significance in his band’s history in what he described as a “lean time” for them.

In 1983 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places for its local interpretation of English Tudor Revival architecture. Its exposed oak timbers, white panel walls and barn-like trusses make it unique in Eastern Nebraska, and earned it its place on the register.

The building came from the Work Progress Administration, an initiative by Franklin Roosevelt to both build infrastructure and build back jobs in the late '30s. Greg Hajek’s father was one of the men employed to help build the ball room.

“At the time there was no jobs to be found, but he said that they were hiring here to build this place, so he got on here,” Hajek said.

Since then, it has hosted many weddings, birthdays, Christmas parties, reunions, quinceañeras and dances, and carried many memories with them.

“There’s been dances, Christmas parties… Cargill, I worked for them for 22 years, went to every Christmas party here, all the dances I went to here,” Hajek said.

The building’s historical significance is amplified by its location, with the entrance passing through the Mormon Trail, a prominent historical feature in Nebraska. The mural by Jim Ridgeway above the fireplace commemorates this with a gold leaf impression of a covered wagon crossing the prairie.

The open house had a solid attendance, with visitors filtering in from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to see the changes made. One such visitor was Jim Mejstrik, whose father was manager at the ballroom for years. He recalled when he had to cover for his father while he dealt with a family matter.

“When my dad was managing, it was funny because my uncle got sick in Oklahoma, so mom and dad left… and we had prom, so I had to work the prom. It was not a good prom. The band was horrible. I had to unplug their equipment,” Mejstrik chuckled.

The final additions, custom floor trim and painting the stage’s acoustic tiles, have yet to be completed but the ballroom is functional without them. Ballroom Manager Daniele Baete-Kozisek said she will be painting the tiles on her own when she isn’t busy, so it will take a while. The event center is booked on weekends for the foreseeable future.

“We do it in house, and it’s me that does it, so I kind of do it around my schedule. Right now we have no openings until March,” Baete-Kozisek said.

