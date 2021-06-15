Adeline Thompson

September 7, 1920 - June 7, 2021

Adeline Thompson, 100, of Omaha, formerly of Schuyler, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Lunch will be held at the Schuyler Golf Club immediately following the service. Committal will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Adeline was born on Sept. 7, 1920, to Alex and Anna Marie (Walker) Stamm in Wayne County, Nebraska.

She married Malcolm “Smokey” Thompson, Sr. on Jan. 7, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa. Adeline was a homemaker and caring mother to their five children. For the last three-and-a-half years, she lived at Marquis Place in Omaha, Nebraska.

Her many hobbies included knitting, quilting, sewing, gardening, baking and taking care of her flowers. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.