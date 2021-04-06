Adrian Tomek
March 5, 1932 – March 29, 2021
Adrian Tomek, 89, of Schuyler, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Windcrest Nursing home in Lincoln.
A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday and from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Committal with military honors will take place in Schuyler Cemetery.
Adrian was born March 5, 1932, on the family farm near Abie to John L. and Olga (Coufal) Tomek. He attended area schools and graduated from high school in David City in 1950.
On Feb. 20, 1952, he married Willette Sima at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno. Adrian then served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Following his honorable discharge, they lived in Omaha, where Adrian worked as a fueler for United Airlines. He and Willette then moved to Schuyler, where he worked for Muller Dairy, Young and Hay Transfer, Spencer Beef and Excel, until retiring.
Adrian enjoyed flowers, gardening and sharing the "fruits of his labors" with family and friends. His love of nature included a love of fishing and feeding the squirrels and birds, a hobby he passed to his children and grandchildren. Each spring he would put up Martin houses, watching them raise their families. He also coached little league baseball and was an avid animal lover. Adrian will be remembered by his family for eating his breakfast of toast and peanut butter and his love of kolaches and polka music.
Adrian is survived by four children, Susan (John) Kucera of Hampstead, Maryland, Patti (Larry) Wennekamp of Schuyler, Mike Tomek of Lincoln and Tim Tomek of Omaha; eight grandchildren, Chelsea Kucera, Justin (Keely) Wennekamp, Clayton (Rachael) Wennekamp, Katey (Levi) Stork, London Tomek, Jeremy (Amy) Kucera, Chad (Tracy) Kucera and James (Heather) Kucera; 21 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Corky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. (1971) and Olga (1998); wife, Willette (2012); and two grandsons, Mitchell Tomek (2008) and Trey Tomek (1997).
Memorials in care of the family.
Kracl funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.