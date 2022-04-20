Alice Miller

Alice Marie Miller

May 9, 1939 - April 11, 2022

Alice Marie Miller, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Alice was born May 9, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Arnold and Irma (Schulte) Jonas. She graduated from Schuyler High School in 1956 and later completed cosmetology school. Alice married Dale “Dude” Miller on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. They moved to Fremont where Alice owned and operated the Alice Beauty Salon. Alice and Dale owned and operated Dudes Liquor in Fremont from 1984 until 1997.

Alice was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. One of Alice's favorite hobbies was sewing, and she was an excellent cook.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rabecca (Kevin) Hennessey of Guttenberg, Iowa, and Beverly (Phillip) Brei of Fremont; sisters, Donna Folken of David City and Elaine Wacha of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale “Dude”; brother, Dick Jonas; and sister, Maxine Schmid.

Memorials are directed to the family or Serene Care Hospice, 4905 S. 107th Ave. Omaha, NE, 68127

