Allen Horejsi

December 8, 1941 - June 11, 2021

Allen Horejsi, 79, of Schuyler, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his cabin south of Schuyler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant.

Allen was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Leonard and Rose (Horejsi) Horejsi. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School. On May 4, 1963, he married Bonita Donovan at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. They farmed northwest of Schuyler until 1985 when they moved to town. He was a member of the NATPA (tractor pulls) and was an avid participant and announcer at many tractor pulls. He pulled with a Minneapolis Moline UB named “UB sorry.”

Allen was a truck driver and over the years worked for Husker Coop, Hanover and Behlen. He also served on the Platte Valley Drainage District. He was very handy, building the cabin near Rogers and setting up the "place" south of Schuyler. The land where he died was in the family for 100 years. Allen loved hunting, fishing and spending time with the family.