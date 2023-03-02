Allen Klug

Age 84

Allen Klug, 84, of rural Richland, Nebraska, died at his home.

A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Chris Alexander officiating. Private family interment at a later date. After the memorial service, all were invited to join the family at Wunderlich's Catering for a meal and time of sharing.

Allen was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Loretta (Schindler) Klug. He graduated from Kramer High School and on Dec. 15, 1968, was united in marriage to Donna Murphy. The couple lived northwest of Richland where Allen farmed. He was involved in 4-H when his children were younger and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Besides farming, Allen worked at Bill's Tire in Columbus for several years and was in the Army Reserves.

Allen is survived by his stepdaughter, Majona Mason of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Melanie Klug of Columbus; stepgrandchildren, Taylor Mason and Marisa Mason both of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Austin Klug of Omaha, Bailey Klug of Columbus and Cassie Klug of Omaha; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Delores (Gerald) Mueller of Longmont, Colorado.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Loretta Klug; wife, Donna Klug; stepson, Todd Simpson; stepgrandson, Brock Mason; sister, Lois Klug; and brother, Frederick H. Klug.

