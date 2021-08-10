Alyce Petersen

September 1, 1927 - July 31, 2021

Alyce Petersen, 93, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died July 31, 2021, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Fremont, Nebraska. The Rev. Sean Tyler officiated the service. Visitation took place from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. Committal was in the church cemetery with lunch following.

Alyce M. Reed was born Sept. 1, 1927, at home in Fremont, Nebraska, to Reginald and Marjorie (Moody) Reed. She attended Larson School District #76 in Dodge County and Fremont High School. On Nov. 2, 1946, she married Wesley "Buster" Petersen at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church near Fremont, Nebraska. They farmed south of Nickerson until moving north of Rogers in 1959, where they lived until 1983, when they moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, and retired. Alyce loved time spent with family and she and Buster enjoyed traveling in their camper. Most winters were spent in Texas. She was a member of Bluffs Trinity Lutheran and later joined St. John's Lutheran in Schuyler, Nebraska.